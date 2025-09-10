iPhone 17 series: Air takes centre stage; big upgrades for base, Pro models

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series, which encompasses four models: a standard iPhone 17, a new ultra-thin iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Among the new iPhones, the spotlight is on the iPhone Air, which replaces the Plus model from the line up and becomes the slimmest iPhone to date, measuring 5.6mm in thickness. Apple also brings notable upgrades across the line up such as 120Hz ProMotion display on the base model, A19 series chips, new aluminium unibody design for the Pro models, upgraded camera system, and more. Here is everything new with the new iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 series: What is new iPhone 17: Price: Rs 82,900 onwards The standard iPhone 17 receives one of its most meaningful updates in years. For the first time on a base model, Apple brings ProMotion to the 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, with adaptive refresh from 120Hz down to 1Hz for always-on, and a peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits. The front is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says offers three-times better scratch resistance and includes a seven-layer anti-reflective coating. Performance is driven by the A19 (3nm), which introduces an updated display engine, faster Neural Engine, higher memory bandwidth for on-device AI, and a five-core GPU Apple rates – 20 per cent faster than the previous generation. Apple Intelligence features such as visual intelligence and Live Translation arrive via iOS 26.

ALSO READ: Apple event highlights: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, Watch 11 launched Battery life improves substantially – Apple quotes eight more hours of video playback versus iPhone 16 – and the phone supports fast charging that reaches 50 per cent in around 20 minutes with Apple’s higher-wattage adapters. Photography gets a major boost: iPhone 17 ships with all 48MP rear cameras for the first time, including a 48MP Fusion main sensor with an integrated optical-quality 2x Telephoto, and a new 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide that captures far more detail and brings macro capabilities. The front now uses the new Center Stage camera – a larger square sensor with an expanded field of view (up to 18MP for photos), AI framing and improved stabilisation — and iPhone 17 supports Dual Capture for front + rear recording. Base storage now starts at 256GB.

Specifications: Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: A19

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide

Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera

Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback

Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)

Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

Water resistance: IP68 iPhone Air: Price: Rs 119,900 onwards Apple describes the new iPhone Air as the “thinnest iPhone ever with Pro-level performance.” At 5.6mm thickness, it beats even the iPhone 6’s 6.9mm profile. It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with 3000-nit peak brightness and Always-On support. The chassis is crafted from Grade-5 titanium with a mirror finish and Ceramic Shield on front and back; the back uses a precision-milled plateau to house cameras and Apple Silicon while maximising space for battery, said Apple.

Under the hood, the Air runs on A19 Pro, a chip Apple says delivers MacBook Pro-level GPU performance thanks to neural accelerators built into each core. It also includes the new N1 wireless chip (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread) and the upgraded C1X modem, and launches as Apple’s first global eSIM-only iPhone. Camera hardware includes a 48MP Fusion system with 2x telephoto capabilities and OIS, plus an 18MP Center Stage front camera; Dual Capture is supported. Apple rates Air for all-day battery life and offers new accessories — notably a slim MagSafe battery pack that can extend playback up to 40 hours — along with new cases and a cross-body strap.

Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: A19 Pro

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera

Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera

Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback

Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)

Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

Water resistance: IP68

Thickness: 5.64mm iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price Rs 134,900 onwards (iPhone 17 Pro)

Rs 149,900 onwards (iPhone 17 Pro Max) The Pro models get the most radical redesign and the highest capability tier. Apple moved to a forged aluminium unibody with a broad Plateau camera layout and a ceramic shield section on the back. Thermals are improved via an Apple-designed vapour chamber laser-welded into the chassis, which Apple says enables up to 40 per cent better sustained performance compared with the previous generation.

Displays continue to use Ceramic Shield 2 with improved anti-reflection. The Pro Max delivers the longest battery life Apple has offered in an iPhone, with up to 37 hours of video playback. Imaging for pros is stepped up with a triple 48MP Fusion array and a new telephoto Fusion lens that provides optical-quality zoom at 4x (100mm) and 8x (200mm), plus digital zoom to 40x for photos. Video capabilities now include ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock support for professional multi-camera workflows. Accessories include TechWoven and clear cases and a Crossbody Strap. Both Pro models start at 256GB storage.