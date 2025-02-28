National Science Day 2025: History, Theme, Significance, Quotes by CV Raman

Development is fueled by scientific advancement, and India has traditionally produced bright brains whose work continues to motivate future generations. Through their ground-breaking discoveries and inventions, these pioneering scientists have not only increased knowledge but also elevated India on the international platform.

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, popularly referred to as CV Raman, was one such remarkable individual. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect. India observes National Science Day (NSD) on February 28 to commemorate this achievement.

National Science Day 2025: Theme

Each year, a fresh theme is selected to showcase various aspects of scientific progress. "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science & Innovation for Viksit Bharat" is the theme for National Science Day 2025.

Science Day: History

But why February 28th? Why is November 7, his birthday, not designated as National Science Day? The reason for this is that Chandrasekhara Venkata (CV) Raman declared the discovery of the Raman Effect on February 28, 1928, and was granted the Nobel Prize in 1930 for it.

The Center was asked to declare February 28 National Science Day by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) in 1986. The inaugural commemoration of the day took place on February 28, 1987.

Significance of Science Day

Raising awareness of science and its role in daily life is the main objective of National Science Day. One of India's premier science festivals aims to:

• Emphasize how crucial scientific applications are to day-to-day life.

• Highlight scientific advancements and accomplishments for the benefit of society.

• To advance science, talk about obstacles and use new technologies.

• Boost interest in science and technology among the general public.

National Science Day 2025: Celebrations

Science exhibits, public discussions, debates, and quizzes in schools, colleges, and research facilities are just a few of the activities that take place nationwide to commemorate National Science Day. The spirit of scientific inquiry and discovery is celebrated by scientists, educators, and students.

This year, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) will organize a day-long event on February 28 in the national capital, marking a major celebration.

National Science Day: Inspiring Quotes by CV Raman

• “Ask the right questions, and nature will open the doors to her secrets."

• “The essence of the scientific spirit is to realize what a wonderful world it is that we live in."

• “It is not enough to see beauty; one must also understand the scientific principles behind it."

• “Science is a language that transcends boundaries; it is a universal tool for understanding the world."

• “Every great discovery begins with an idea, nurtured by the passion to delve deeper into the unknown."

• “Science is a source of endless possibilities; it all depends on our willingness to explore and experiment."

• “Science is a continuous journey; there is always something new and exciting to discover."

• “True knowledge is gained not through rote learning, but through curiosity and the desire to explore."

• “The best scientists are those who believe in the potential of their ideas, even when the world doubts them."

• “Science should not be confined to the four walls of a laboratory but should seep into all aspects of our lives."