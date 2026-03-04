West Asia crisis: X suspends revenue sharing for undisclosed AI war videos

Social media platform X has overhauled its creator revenue sharing programme, introducing strict penalties for users who post artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content related to armed conflicts without proper disclosure. The move comes amid the ongoing West Asia crisis following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered a flood of misleading and fake AI-generated images and videos across social media platforms. The Elon Musk-owned company said the changes are aimed at protecting the authenticity of information during wartime.

Under the revised policy, creators who share AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without proper disclosure will face a 90-day suspension from the revenue-sharing programme. Repeat offenders risk permanent removal from the programme.

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, in a post, said the platform is revising its policies to prevent manipulation of the revenue-sharing programme. “Today we are revising our Creator Revenue Sharing policies to maintain authenticity of content on Timeline and prevent manipulation of the programme,” Bier wrote in a post. He added that during times of war, it is critical for users to have access to authentic information on the ground. “With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people,” Bier said. How will X detect violations? Enforcement will rely on multiple mechanisms. Violations will be flagged through Community Notes, the platform's crowd-sourced fact-checking system or detected via metadata and other signals embedded in content produced by generative AI tools. Addressing concerns about users unknowingly sharing AI-generated clips, Bier clarified that creators must manually add a "Made with AI" label by selecting "Add Content Disclosures" from the post menu, regardless of whether the AI origin was known.