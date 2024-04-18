Home / Technology / Tech News / What is Airchat, an audio-first social media app with Twitter-like feed

What is Airchat, an audio-first social media app with Twitter-like feed

Airchat is an invite-only audio-first social media app like Clubhouse but with a Twitter-like content feed for a familiar experience

Airchat app
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Airchat is the latest social media platform that has created a buzz in the technology world. Founded by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and Tinder co-founder Brian Norgard, Airchat is an audio-first social media platform similar to Clubhouse, but with a Twitter-like content feed for a familiar experience.
 
Since Airchat is an audio-first platform, it shows audio posts in a feed together with transcribed text that gets processed in real-time. Therefore, users can either choose to listen to the audio post or follow the transcribed text.
 
How to get Airchat
 
Currently, the app is limited to invites only, which essentially means a new user can only get on board if he or she has an invite from an existing user. However, the app is available to download on both Android and iOS devices through Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.
 
Once downloaded, you can allow the app to access your contact list, which it scans and lets you know who among your contacts has already signed up for Airchat. You can then send a request to them for the invite.
 
Why an audio-based platform
 
A combination of voice and text offers a more personalised experience on the platform, compared to others such as X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and more. Additionally, the platform caters to users who prefer sharing voice notes rather than typing long text messages.
 
How to post on Airchat
 
If you have the invite and want to get started, simply log in and tap on the microphone icon within the app and start speaking. The app automatically transcribes the audio in real-time. Once done, you can publish the audio post that is then presented to the feed in the form of a text post. Followers get the option to listen to the audio while scrolling the feed. Additionally, users can reply to posts using audio notes as well.
 
The prospect of sharing voice on a public platform might sound scary, but the platform allows re-recording multiple times until the user is comfortable and confident enough to share the post. Advanced features such as noise reduction and isolation are currently not supported by the platform.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Gmail app for Android gets 'select all' option: What it is and how it works

Govt app to allow live tracking of cargo across land, rail, sea & air

Groww faces technical glitches, users complain of login issues on app

Huawei starts sales of Pura 70 smartphone in China amid chips scrutiny

Apple mulls changing display size on iPhone Plus, Pro lines by 2025: Report

Maestro: Amazon Music tests AI-generated playlist feature on Android, iOS

Delta Emulator comes to Apple App Store: How to play retro games on iPhones

OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini can end civilisation, says Elon Musk

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Social media appsSocial MediaTwitter

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story