Apple mulls changing display size on iPhone Plus, Pro lines by 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to change the screen size on iPhone Plus and Pro models by 2025. According to a report by Android Authority, citing analyst Ross Young, the 2025 iPhone Plus could sport a smaller-sized display compared to its predecessors. The iPhone Plus models from 2025 onwards would have a screen size bigger than the vanilla iPhone model and iPhone Pro model, but smaller than that of the iPhone Pro Max, the report added.

The current generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro sport a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport a 6.7-inch display.

With this move, Apple would likely add to the appeal of the iPhone Pro Max model. In other reports, Apple would likely change the display size on the iPhone Pro line this year itself. The 2024 iPhone Pro and Pro Max models are reported to sport a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display, respectively.

Apart from the changes in screen sizes, Apple is reported to use LTPO OLED display panels across all models from 2025. It essentially means all iPhone models in 2025 and onwards would support a higher refresh rate. For reference, the baseline models in the current iPhone 15 series have OLED displays but of 60Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate display, 120Hz, is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

It is customary for Apple to launch the iPhones in September. That said, the iPhone 16 series is expected to launch globally in September this year. This year’s model will likely get minor improvements in terms of hardware but is expected to get a major software bump with the iOS 18 operating system, which is said to bring AI features. While the wait for the iPhone may extend until September, details on the iOS 18 would be out sooner as Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 10 where it would delve into details about the new features and tools it would bring to iPhones with the next-generation operating system.