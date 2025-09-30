Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp update adds Live Photos support, AI themes, stickers and more

WhatsApp update adds Live Photos support, AI themes, stickers and more

You can now share Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android) on WhatsApp, turning short clips with sound and movement into vivid moments that you can experience with friends

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
WhatsApp has introduced a set of feature updates, which bring support for Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, giving users ways to share moments with sound and movement.
 
Alongside this, the platform is introducing AI-powered custom chat themes, new AI-generated backgrounds, fresh sticker packs, easier group search options, and an in-app document scanner for Android. While some of the AI-powered features are still being rolled out, the update collectively highlights personalisation, creativity, and usability across the app.

WhatsApp update: What’s new

Live and Motion Photos
WhatsApp now supports Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android), allowing users to share short clips complete with sound and movement. These snapshots capture real moments, helping users experience events more vividly across platforms. 
 
Custom Chat Themes with Meta AI
Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced Chat Themes for personalisation. Now, Meta AI adds a creative layer, letting users design custom themes that reflect their style. Although the company has mentioned that the AI features may not be available to all users.
 
AI-powered backgrounds
Users can now use Meta AI tools to create personalised backgrounds for video calls and chats. WhatsApp users can try out AI-generated backdrop visuals, which add a personal touch. Backgrounds can also be added when taking photos and videos within chats. The company has clarified that the AI features may not be accessible to all users.
 
Sticker packs
To make conversations more expressive, WhatsApp has launched fresh sticker packs like Fearless Bird, School Days, and Vacation. These designs are said to give users a quick, visual way to share emotions without words. 
 
Group search
WhatsApp has said that finding group chats is now simpler. Instead of scrolling endlessly, users can just type the name of a contact in the search bar. WhatsApp will display all the groups shared with that person.
 
Doc scanning on Android
A new addition for Android users is in-app document scanning. Users can now scan, crop, save, and send documents directly within WhatsApp. This feature was already available on iOS and now expands cross-platform convenience.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

