WhatsApp update adds Live Photos support, AI themes, stickers and more

WhatsApp has introduced a set of feature updates, which bring support for Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, giving users ways to share moments with sound and movement.

Alongside this, the platform is introducing AI-powered custom chat themes, new AI-generated backgrounds, fresh sticker packs, easier group search options, and an in-app document scanner for Android. While some of the AI-powered features are still being rolled out, the update collectively highlights personalisation, creativity, and usability across the app.

WhatsApp update: What’s new

Live and Motion Photos

WhatsApp now supports Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android), allowing users to share short clips complete with sound and movement. These snapshots capture real moments, helping users experience events more vividly across platforms.

Custom Chat Themes with Meta AI Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced Chat Themes for personalisation. Now, Meta AI adds a creative layer, letting users design custom themes that reflect their style. Although the company has mentioned that the AI features may not be available to all users. AI-powered backgrounds Users can now use Meta AI tools to create personalised backgrounds for video calls and chats. WhatsApp users can try out AI-generated backdrop visuals, which add a personal touch. Backgrounds can also be added when taking photos and videos within chats. The company has clarified that the AI features may not be accessible to all users.