OpenAI launches parental controls for ChatGPT following teen's death

OpenAI on Monday announced the launch of parental controls in its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. The company said parents will now be able to link their own accounts with their children’s accounts to enhance safeguarding and set limits.

“Introducing parental controls in ChatGPT. Now parents and teens can link accounts to automatically get stronger safeguards for teens. Parents also gain tools to adjust features and set limits that work for their family,” OpenAI said in a post on X.

The company said the features would begin rolling out on Monday to all ChatGPT users on web and mobile.

Lawsuit against OpenAI The development follows a lawsuit filed against OpenAI by a California couple who alleged that ChatGPT encouraged their teenage child to take his own life. Matt and Maria Raine, parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine, who died in April, included chat logs between Adam and ChatGPT that showed him expressing suicidal thoughts. They argued that the programme validated his “most harmful and self-destructive thoughts”, the BBC reported. How will parental controls work? The company said that to link an account, the parent or teen can send an invitation through parental controls, and the other party needs to accept the invitation to get set up.