Tech Wrap Sept 29: Sony WH-1000XM6, SanDisk devices, YouTube Premium Lite

Sony has launched its 2025 flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM6, in India. Created in collaboration with acclaimed recording studios—Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering—the headphones are designed to deliver studio-grade sound along with improved noise cancellation, 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema, and more.

SanDisk has released a new range of storage solutions in India, known as the Creator series. According to the company, the new lineup is targeted at today’s content creators and includes a microSD card, an SD UHS-II Card, ultra-fast USB-C flash drives, a MagSafe-compatible SSD for iPhone, and a Phone Drive.

YouTube launches 'Premium Lite plan' in India at ₹89 per month YouTube has introduced its Premium Lite plan in India, priced at Rs 89 per month. According to YouTube, the Premium Lite Plan focuses on one core feature: ad-free viewing for most videos on the platform. However, unlike the Premium plan, it does not include extras such as background play, offline downloads, or access to YouTube Music. The company is rolling out the new plan gradually, with wider availability expected across India in the coming weeks. Instagram tests Reels-first experience on mobile app in India Instagram is experimenting with a Reels-first layout for its mobile app in India, following the rollout of the same design on iPads. According to the company, the change puts Reels at the centre of the app, opening the Reels feed as soon as the app is launched. The company said that it is first testing this new interface with select users, and has not yet provided a rollout schedule for the same.

Vivo, iQOO open OriginOS6 preview program: Eligible models, how to register Chinese smartphone makers Vivo and iQOO have announced that they are opening the OriginOS 6 preview program for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13 smartphone users, starting today. This announcement follows the recent announcement that Vivo will hold a global launch event on October 15 to release the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 user interface. According to a press release from Vivo, OriginOS 6 will offer the smoothest Android experience with a refreshed interface, deeper customisation, and enriched AI-driven features. OnePlus 15's sand dune colour, 165Hz display confirmed: What to expect

OnePlus has unveiled the first glimpse of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, through its official website in China. The design largely mirrors that of the OnePlus 13s launched earlier this year, featuring flat edges and a square-shaped rear camera module. The teaser also showcases a new colour option called “Sand Dune” (translated). Snapchat limits 'Memories' storage from unlimited to 5GB, offers paid plans Snapchat is making a major change to its Memories feature, bringing an end to the unlimited storage option that has been in place since 2016. Free storage will be capped at 5GB, with additional space available through three new paid plans, two for Snapchat Plus subscribers and another for Snapchat Platinum users.

Microsoft Photos gets AI auto categorisation on Copilot+ PCs Microsoft is rolling out an update to the Photos app on Windows 11 for all Insider channels that adds an AI-driven auto-categorisation feature for Copilot Plus PCs. According to the company, the change automatically groups images into a small set of predefined categories to make large photo libraries easier to navigate. The feature might expand to more users soon. M5 MacBook, Studio Display could be next from Apple in 2025 Apple is reportedly approaching mass production for several new Mac products, including MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models powered by the anticipated M5 chip. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these laptops, along with updated Display models, are expected to launch sometime between the end of this year and the first quarter of 2026.

Apple internally tests AI chatbot 'Veritas' to refine next-gen Siri: Report Apple is reportedly using an internal AI chatbot to test and prepare for the launch of its revamped digital assistant, Siri. According to a report by The Verge, citing Bloomberg, the internal tool—called Veritas—is being used by Apple employees to experiment with new Siri features and provide feedback before they roll out publicly. YouTube Music tests Spotify-like AI hosts for commentary YouTube has announced that it is introducing AI-powered hosts to radio stations and mixes within the YouTube Music app. According to the company, these virtual hosts are not just there to play tracks but to add more depth to the listening experience with AI-generated commentary, stories related to the music track and more.

Amazon fall hardware event: Echo speaker, Vega OS-based FireTV expected Amazon’s 2025 fall hardware event is scheduled to take place on September 30, likely setting the stage for the company to announce a range of new products. At this event, the company is expected to unveil new Alexa devices and expand the Kindle and Fire TV lineup. Earlier this month, Panos Pamay, lead, devices and services at Amazon, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the invitation for the event, which gave us an idea of what to expect from the event. Here are the details. Homegrown Arattai hits top spot on app store: What it is and how it works

Homegrown messaging app 'Arattai' has surged to the top of the Social Networking category on the App Store. Developed by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation, the app is being promoted as India’s own messaging solution. Arattai was launched in January 2021, shortly after WhatsApp announced changes to its privacy policy. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review: A second-tier Android flagship with AI smarts The Galaxy S25 FE is good but not exceptional. It ticks the right boxes for those who want Samsung’s software ecosystem, AI extras, and a large AMOLED display at a lower entry point than the main S25 series. That said, its pricing will be critical. At full price, it feels squeezed between more powerful mid-range Android phones and discounted older flagships. But with the right deals, the S25 FE can still be a compelling daily driver.