YouTube launches 'Premium Lite plan' in India at ₹89 per month: What's new

YouTube Premium Lite: Details
- Priced: Rs 89 per month
- Offers: Ad-free videos
- Exception: Ads are visible for music content, shorts, during search or browse
Existing YouTube Premium Plan
- YouTube Premium Plan for individual costs Rs 149 per month
- Family Plan is for Rs 299 per month (Add up to 5 family members: aged 13+)
- Two-person plan costs Rs 219 per month (Add one other member: aged 13+)
- Student Monthly at Rs 89 per month
- Unlimited ad-free videos
- Offline video access
- Background play
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app