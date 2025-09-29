YouTube launches 'Premium Lite plan' in India at ₹89 per month: What's new

YouTube has introduced its Premium Lite plan in India, priced at Rs 89 per month. According to YouTube, the Premium Lite Plan focuses on one core feature: ad-free viewing for most videos on the platform. However, unlike the Premium plan, it does not include extras such as background play, offline downloads, or access to YouTube Music. The company is rolling out the new plan gradually, with wider availability expected across India in the coming weeks.

YouTube Premium Lite: Details

Priced: Rs 89 per month

Offers: Ad-free videos

Exception: Ads are visible for music content, shorts, during search or browse

YouTube said its Premium Lite is designed to work across devices, including phones, laptops, and smart TVs. It covers most videos on YouTube, but there are a few exceptions. Ads will continue to appear on Shorts, music content and in areas such as search and browsing. This makes it distinct from the standard Premium plan, which also offers uninterrupted music streaming, offline playback, and the ability to keep videos running in the background on mobile devices.

By bringing a lower-cost option to India, YouTube is targeting viewers who mainly want to remove ads without paying for additional features. For many viewers, Premium Lite may serve as a middle ground between the fully free, ad-supported experience and the more expensive Premium tier. While the Rs 89 per month price point could make Premium Lite more accessible, the trade-off is in the limited feature set. Users who rely on YouTube Music or want background play may still find full Premium more suitable. For those who simply want to watch regular videos without interruptions, Premium Lite provides a lower-cost alternative. For creators and partners, YouTube said that the subscription services, such as Premium and Premium Lite, are part of its broader strategy to diversify revenue beyond advertising.