Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go on sale in India from Oct 9: Price, specs, more

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price in India and offers
- 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,72,999
- Colour: Moonstone
Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Details
Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specifications
- Cover display: 6.4-inch Actua display, 1080x2364 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Inner display: 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 2076x2152 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 48MP primary (OIS) + 10.5MP ultra-wide with Macro + 10.8MP 5X telephoto,
- Front camera: 10MP on both display
- Battery: 5015mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
