WhatsApp denies report that the platform is exploring ads to boost revenue

FT added that Meta was also deliberating whether to charge a subscription fee to use the app ad-free.
In a statement, WhatsApp told the FT also said many company insiders were against the move.
Meta has already been working to boost revenue from WhatsApp. CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year said that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, with business messaging "probably going to be the next major pillar" of Meta's business.
WhatsApp's Business application catered to more than 200 million users on its platform, as of June this year, a four-fold jump from about three years ago.
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Savio D'Souza)