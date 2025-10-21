WhatsApp explores message limit in one-sided chats to curb spam: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will restrict how many messages users can send in new chats when the recipient has not replied. According to WABetaInfo, the feature aims to curb spam and unsolicited messages while encouraging more meaningful and balanced interactions. The move follows recent efforts by WhatsApp to reduce one-way communication. The message limit feature is currently in development and will be released in a future update.

WhatsApp’s message limit feature: How it works

Once implemented, the message limit will apply to both individual users and businesses trying to contact people who have not responded. As per the report, WhatsApp plans to notify users when they approach or reach their monthly limit, helping them stay aware of their messaging activity. A new section in the app’s settings will also let users track how many new chat messages they have sent. This restriction will not affect ongoing conversations, users can continue replying freely to existing chats.

Confirming the development to TechCrunch, WhatsApp said the feature is meant to make conversations “more balanced and less intrusive.” The company explained that by imposing a monthly limit on messages sent without replies, it can better protect users from excessive or unwanted texts. At the same time, the company has not disclosed the exact number of messages allowed. ALSO READ: iOS 26.1 public beta 4: Apple adds option to tone down liquid glass effect Message limit exception ALSO READ: OnePlus 15 to debut with OxygenOS 16: What to expect from Android flagship According to the report, WhatsApp is also developing an option for users who need to send a higher number of new chat messages each month. Through a dedicated form, users will be able to request an exception to the limit by specifying the reason for their increased activity. Possible reasons include reaching out to customers or employees for business purposes, contacting new personal connections, or inviting people to events. Within this form, WhatsApp will provide a space for users to explain their situation without sharing any personally identifiable information.