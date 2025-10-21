iOS 26.1 public beta 4: Apple adds option to tone down liquid glass effect

Apple has introduced a new setting that lets users adjust the transparency level of the Liquid Glass interface. Found under Settings > Display and Brightness, the option allows users to switch between Clear and Tinted modes.

The Clear mode maintains the traditional Liquid Glass effect—transparent, showing background colours beneath buttons, menus, and navigation bars. The Tinted mode, on the other hand, slightly increases opacity and contrast to make text and interface elements easier to read.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Tinted setting specifically affects the opacity behind visual components such as tab bars, notifications, and widgets. However, other design elements like transparent app icons remain visible, preserving the Liquid Glass aesthetic.

Lock Screen Swipe

Another new addition is a toggle that allows users to disable the swipe-to-open camera gesture from the lock screen. This setting—located under Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera—gives users the choice to prevent unintentional camera launches.