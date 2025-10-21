Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iOS 26.1 public beta 4: Apple adds option to tone down liquid glass effect

iOS 26.1 public beta 4: Apple adds option to tone down liquid glass effect

Apple's latest iOS 26.1 public beta adds new Liquid Glass transparency controls, a lock screen camera swipe toggle, and more customisation options for iPhone users

iOS 26.1 public beta 4 on iPhone 17

iOS 26.1 public beta 4 on iPhone 17

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has released the fourth public beta of iOS 26.1, corresponding to the recently rolled-out developer beta 4. The latest update introduces new options designed to enhance readability within the Liquid Glass design interface and includes a toggle to prevent accidental camera launches from the lock screen. Below is a detailed look at what’s new in iOS 26.1 public beta 4.

iOS 26.1 public beta 4: What is new

Liquid Glass toggle

Apple has introduced a new setting that lets users adjust the transparency level of the Liquid Glass interface. Found under Settings > Display and Brightness, the option allows users to switch between Clear and Tinted modes.
 
 
The Clear mode maintains the traditional Liquid Glass effect—transparent, showing background colours beneath buttons, menus, and navigation bars. The Tinted mode, on the other hand, slightly increases opacity and contrast to make text and interface elements easier to read.

  According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Tinted setting specifically affects the opacity behind visual components such as tab bars, notifications, and widgets. However, other design elements like transparent app icons remain visible, preserving the Liquid Glass aesthetic.

Lock Screen Swipe

Another new addition is a toggle that allows users to disable the swipe-to-open camera gesture from the lock screen. This setting—located under Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera—gives users the choice to prevent unintentional camera launches.
  Even with this swipe option disabled, users still have multiple ways to access the camera quickly, including through the Action Button, Camera Control button, or lock screen shortcut widget.

Phone Haptics

Apple has also added a new Haptics toggle in the Phone settings menu. This option enables users to disable haptic feedback that occurs when a call connects or disconnects.

iOS 26.1 public beta 4: Eligible models

  • iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
  • iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.1 public beta 4: How to install

  • Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)
  • On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update
  • Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 26.1 Public Beta
  • Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
  • Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process
  • Installation will begin after download process

Topics : Apple Apple iOS iPhone

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

