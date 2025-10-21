What to know about Amazon's cloud outage that exposed internet's fragility

A massive internet outage stemming from errors in Amazon cloud services on Monday morning demonstrated just how many people rely on the corporate behemoth's computational infrastructure everyday -- and laid bare the vulnerabilities of an increasingly concentrated system.

But despite its omnipresence, most users do not know what -- or where -- the cloud is.

Here is what to know about the data centres in Northern Virginia where the outage originated, and what the malfunction reveals about a rapidly evolving industry.

Renting internet infrastructure Cloud computing is a technology that allows companies to remotely access massive computing equipment and services without having to purchase and maintain physical infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Amazon's AWS cloud service restored after global outage disrupts businesses In other words, businesses ranging from Snapchat to McDonald's essentially rent Amazon's physical infrastructure located in places all around the world to operate their own websites. Instead of building expensive computing systems in-house, companies rely on Amazon to store data, develop and test software and deliver applications. Amazon is the leading provider of cloud infrastructure and platform services, constituting over 41 per cent of the market, according to market research group Gartner. Google and Microsoft are the next biggest competitors. Biggest and oldest hub Although the cloud sounds like an abstract, formless entity, its physical location matters: Proximity to cloud data centres determines how quickly users can access internet platforms.

Amazon Web Services has just four cloud computing hubs in the US, according to their website. Those are strategically spread out in California, Ohio, Virginia and Oregon to deliver fast services to users across the country. A user's distance from the hub affects how quickly they can access platforms. If you're waiting a minute to use an application, you're not going to use it again, said Amro Al-Said Ahmad, a lecturer in computer science at Keele University in England. The region in Northern Virginia where Monday's problems originated is the biggest and oldest cloud hub in the country. In fact, the Virginia cluster known as US-East-1 region is responsible for orders of magnitude more data than its nearest cluster in Ohio, or even its big West Coast hubs, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik. The idea of a big cloud provider like Amazon is that organisations can split their workloads across multiple regions, so it does not matter as much if one fails, but the reality is it's all very concentrated, Madory said.

For a lot of people, if you're going to use AWS, you're going to use US-East-1 regardless of where you are on Planet Earth, Madory said. We have this incredible concentration of IT services that are hosted out of one region by one cloud provider, for the world, and that presents a fragility for modern society and the modern economy. More than 100 warehouses The servers are not located in just one building. Amazon has well over 100 of the sprawling computing warehouses in Virginia, mostly in the exurbs at the edge of the Washington metropolitan area, said Gartner analyst Lydia Leong.