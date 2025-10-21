What to know about Amazon's cloud outage that exposed internet's fragility

A massive internet outage stemming from errors in Amazon cloud services on Monday morning demonstrated just how many people rely on the corporate behemoth's computational infrastructure everyday -- and laid bare the vulnerabilities of an increasingly concentrated system.
But despite its omnipresence, most users do not know what -- or where -- the cloud is.
Here is what to know about the data centres in Northern Virginia where the outage originated, and what the malfunction reveals about a rapidly evolving industry.
Renting internet infrastructure Cloud computing is a technology that allows companies to remotely access massive computing equipment and services without having to purchase and maintain physical infrastructure.
In other words, businesses ranging from Snapchat to McDonald's essentially rent Amazon's physical infrastructure located in places all around the world to operate their own websites. Instead of building expensive computing systems in-house, companies rely on Amazon to store data, develop and test software and deliver applications.
Amazon is the leading provider of cloud infrastructure and platform services, constituting over 41 per cent of the market, according to market research group Gartner. Google and Microsoft are the next biggest competitors.
Biggest and oldest hub Although the cloud sounds like an abstract, formless entity, its physical location matters: Proximity to cloud data centres determines how quickly users can access internet platforms.
Amazon Web Services has just four cloud computing hubs in the US, according to their website. Those are strategically spread out in California, Ohio, Virginia and Oregon to deliver fast services to users across the country.
A user's distance from the hub affects how quickly they can access platforms.
If you're waiting a minute to use an application, you're not going to use it again, said Amro Al-Said Ahmad, a lecturer in computer science at Keele University in England.
The region in Northern Virginia where Monday's problems originated is the biggest and oldest cloud hub in the country.
In fact, the Virginia cluster known as US-East-1 region is responsible for orders of magnitude more data than its nearest cluster in Ohio, or even its big West Coast hubs, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik. The idea of a big cloud provider like Amazon is that organisations can split their workloads across multiple regions, so it does not matter as much if one fails, but the reality is it's all very concentrated, Madory said.
For a lot of people, if you're going to use AWS, you're going to use US-East-1 regardless of where you are on Planet Earth, Madory said. We have this incredible concentration of IT services that are hosted out of one region by one cloud provider, for the world, and that presents a fragility for modern society and the modern economy.
More than 100 warehouses The servers are not located in just one building.
Amazon has well over 100 of the sprawling computing warehouses in Virginia, mostly in the exurbs at the edge of the Washington metropolitan area, said Gartner analyst Lydia Leong.
Leong said one reason why it is Amazon's single-most popular region is that, in addition to being one of the oldest, it is increasingly becoming a hub for handling artificial intelligence workloads. The growing usage of chatbots, image generators and other generative AI tools has spiked demand for computing power and led to a construction boom of new data centre complexes around the US and world.
A report on Monday from TD Cowen said that the leading cloud computing providers leased a staggering amount of US data centre capacity in the third fiscal quarter of this year, amounting to more than 7.4 gigawatts of energy, more than all of last year combined.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app