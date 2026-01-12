Apple Health app redesign and new features may arrive with iOS 26.4: Report

Apple is reportedly planning a refresh of its Health app, with a focus on making it easier to use and more helpful for everyday health tracking. According to 9To5Mac, Apple is working on a redesigned interface alongside new features that could roll out in the coming months. The update is expected to arrive with iOS 26.4 and may introduce simpler logging, food tracking, guided health content, and early signs of deeper AI-driven assistance aimed at helping users better understand their health data.

Apple Health app update: What to expect

Simplified app design

According to 9To5Mac, citing Macworld, Apple is preparing a refreshed version of the Health app with iOS 26.4. The update is expected to introduce several notable changes, including a reorganised category layout and an easier way to log health metrics. If the current timeline holds, it should become available with iOS 26.4, which may enter beta testing in February, with a public release planned for later.

Food tracking Earlier in 2025, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s new Health app measure is likely to be a meal tracking feature, which will assist users in tracking calories that they intake. It is likely to be released with the iOS 26.4 update. Health+ videos Apple is also said to be exploring a new video-based health service, conceptually similar to Apple Fitness+. While the final name has not been confirmed, the service may offer educational videos led by medical professionals. Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to work with sleep specialists, nutrition experts, mental health professionals, physiotherapists, and cardiologists to produce short guidance videos. The Health app is likely to recommend specific videos when it detects negative trends in a user’s data. Notably, Apple Fitness+ became available in India for the first time in December, 2025.

AI agent Beyond nutrition tracking and video content, Apple is reportedly developing an AI-powered health assistant. While this may be less of a breakthrough following recent Apple Health integrations with ChatGPT Health, the feature is still under development and is expected to be part of the broader Health+ initiative. The AI agent would analyse data collected through Apple Health from connected devices and offer personalised health and nutrition suggestions. Apple is also reportedly testing a feature that uses the iPhone’s rear camera to analyse workouts in real time and provide feedback on form. This capability could eventually integrate with other Apple services, including Apple Fitness+.

ALSO READ: I moved from flat capture to 360 with GoPro Max 2: Here's what I learned iOS 26.4: Other updates expected iOS 26.4 is reportedly shaping up to be one of the most significant updates in the iOS 26 cycle. The update is likely to bring a revamped version of Siri, driven by a more capable AI system. As per a Bloomberg report, this may include a customised implementation of Google’s Gemini model. It might come pre-installed in iPhone 17e, which is expected to launch in February. The update is also expected to finally roll out several Siri features first showcased at WWDC 2024, which were later postponed after internal testing reportedly did not meet Apple’s quality standards. These features are expected to include: