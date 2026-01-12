Google rolls out in-chat purchase option in Gemini app, AI Mode: What's new

Google has launched a new set of artificial intelligence driven shopping capabilities that aim to let users complete purchases without leaving Google Search. At the centre of this push is the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open framework built to handle the full shopping journey, from product discovery and checkout to post-purchase support. Till now, Google only allowed users to use AI to assist with discovery and comparisons while routing users to retailers for payment.

Google says the system has been developed alongside partners such as Shopify, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart, and will soon enable direct checkout from product listings in Search’s AI Mode and within the Gemini app. It has been launched in the US for now, with no announcement about its India launch.

Google UCP: What does it do

Google said UCP is a common commerce layer, which allows AI agents, merchants, and payment services to work together. The protocol is designed to be industry-agnostic and interoperable, while also supporting existing standards including Agent2Agent (A2A), Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Initially, UCP will underpin a new checkout experience in Search AI Mode and the Gemini app. US users will be able to purchase items directly from Google product listings using Google Pay, with payment options and delivery information pulled from Google Wallet. Google has also confirmed that PayPal integration will be added in a future update.

Looking ahead, Google said that it plans to roll out UCP to more countries and onboard additional retailers. The company is also exploring added capabilities such as loyalty programmes, smarter product recommendations, and more personalised shopping flows.

Shopping checkout competition

Google’s new checkout flow in Search AI Mode and the Gemini app put it directly against AI-first shopping experiences from Microsoft, OpenAI, and Perplexity. Microsoft’s Copilot already supports full in-chat purchasing in the US, allowing users to complete transactions without leaving the conversation. The feature is live with select partner retailers in US and is backed by PayPal, Stripe, and Shopify.

OpenAI and Perplexity follow a similar conversational commerce approach. ChatGPT supports product discovery, comparisons, and guided purchases, with checkout capabilities enabled through integrated payment flows. Perplexity also offers in-chat shopping with an embedded PayPal-powered checkout.