WhatsApp for iPhone gets translucent bar: Everything you need to know

The modified interface of WhatsApp for iOS is being updated with a translucent tab, navigation bars, and a new sticker and GIF picker

Sonika Nitin Nimje
WhatsApp for iPhone gets translucent bar

Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Meta-owned texting platform WhatsApp has introduced a modified interface for iOS users. As revealed by WaBetaInfo – the online website which tracks new and upcoming highlights on WhatsApp, iOS clients can now see a translucent tab bar and route bar.

If the source is to be believed, the WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.80 is a compatible upgrade. The official changelog indicates the rollout may not be available for all users currently. The App Store changelog also doesn't give any information about the new interface, although the report says the new feature is available to most users already.

WhatsApp for iPhone: Overview
The users wanting to get the feature can update their WhatsApp application on their iPhones from the app store to check if it’s available to them. For the activation, the app may need to be restarted. You need to open any part of the application to check whether the translucent effect is accessible.


The report further expresses that the redesigned interface may not be accessible to every user at once. It might be released gradually, with many users getting it over the next few weeks. The upgraded sticker and GIF picker are carried out to everybody with WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.78 update. The Apple App Store has a download option for it.

In other news, WhatsApp will get a fresh sticker and GIF picker that has been redesigned. The recent update adds the ability to scroll the picker up, making it easier for users to access a larger grid of items. The buttons for the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have also been moved with the latest update. Tabs have also been redesigned to make it easier to navigate. In addition, WhatsApp now provides users with a larger selection of avatar stickers and has improved the categorization of avatar packs. According to the WaBetaInfo report, users can experiment with an enhanced experience by better searching for GIFs and stickers with the extended picker view.

Topics :WhatsApp in Indiawhatsappiphone users

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

