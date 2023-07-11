After Qualcomm, MediaTek announces 5G chip for mainstream devices: Details

MediaTek on Tuesday announced Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices. The Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip delivers premium features, including power efficiency, vivid displays, high frame rates, AI-powered camera technologies, low power consumption, and reliable Sub-6 5G connectivity, at an accessible price point.

“As developing markets continue rolling out 5G networks at a rapid pace and operators in developed markets work to finish transitioning consumers from 4G LTE to 5G, there has never been a more vital need for chipsets that cater to the growing number of mainstream mobile devices that feature next-generation connectivity,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series makes it possible for device makers to stay ahead of the curve with impressive upgrades that boost performance, increase power efficiency and reduce material costs.”

The Dimensity 6100+ integrates a 5G modem supporting 3GPP Release 16 standard with up to 140MHz 2CC 5G carrier aggregation. The chip features two ARM Cortex-A76 big cores and six ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. According to the company, the chip brings notable enhancements in terms of AI-powered cameras, 10-bit displays, UX and GPU performance, and rich peripheral features.

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+: Details

Up to 108MP Non-ZSL camera support

Up to 2K 30fps video capture

UltraSave 3.0+ technology for 20 per cent reduced 5G power consumption compared to competitive solutions

Camera features include AI-bokeh for portraits and selfies

10-bit display with support for 90Hz to 120Hz refresh rate

In comparison, the Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for mainstream 5G devices is powered by Snapdragon X61 5G modem-RF, based on 3GPP release 16, for download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and upload speeds of up to 900 Mbps. It supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip brings up to 10 per cent better CPU performance compared to previous generation chip. The chip supports UFS 3.1 2-lane storage and up to LPDDR5x (3200MHz) memory for improvements in data processing speeds. Besides, the chip supports up to fullHD+ resolution display of up to 120Hz refresh rate and mobile gaming at up to 120 frames-per-second. It brings AI-enhanced noise cancellation technology, Qualcomm aptX audio codec, and support for Quick Charge 4+.

Location services is enabled by India’s NavIC besides GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Calileo, and QZSS. The chip supports dual-frequency GNSS (L1+L5) and Qualcomm sensor-assisted positioning for vehicular and pedestrian navigation accuracy.

Imaging updates include Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor, dual 12-bit ISPs, up to 16MP + 16MP dual-camera with 30fps zero shutter lag or up to 32MP single camera with 30 fps zero shutter lag, up to 108MP photo capture, 1080p single video capture at 60FPS or 1080p dual video capture at 30FPS, HEIC photo capture, H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC) video capture, and slow-motion video capture 720p at 120FPS.