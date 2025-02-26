Amazon may unveil AI-powered Alexa, Echo devices on Feb 26: What to expect

Amazon is reportedly hosting an in-person event in New York, US, on February 26, where it is expected to unveil an AI-powered upgrade for its voice assistant Alexa. The new version of Alexa is likely to feature generative artificial intelligence capabilities for improved conversational abilities and handling complex tasks. Amazon is also expected to introduce new Echo speakers, including next-generation Echo and Echo Dot models.

Amazon event: What to expect

AI-powered Alexa

The new version of the voice assistant Alexa is expected to engage in more natural conversations with the user, with improved contextual awareness. Leveraging AI, it may also gain the ability to handle multiple prompts in sequence, allowing it to perform multi-step tasks. Additionally, Alexa could get agentic AI capabilities, enabling automation of repetitive tasks with minimal user intervention.

Subscription for Alexa

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Amazon plans to roll out the AI-powered Alexa to a limited number of users for testing. While the initial version is expected to be free, the company is reportedly considering a monthly subscription fee of $5 to $10. Amazon is also expected to continue offering the existing version of Alexa, calling it "Classic Alexa," at no additional cost. However, the report stated that it is unlikely that the company will add new features to the classic version.

New Echo devices

The AI-enhanced Alexa is expected to support select previous-generation Echo devices, but Amazon may introduce new Echo and Echo Dot models with dedicated AI hardware. The company could also bundle a free subscription to AI-powered Alexa with these new devices, similar to how Google offers its Gemini Advanced subscription with Pixel devices.

Fire TV upgrade

While Amazon is not expected to announce new Fire TV hardware at the event, some software enhancements could be introduced. These updates may include AI-powered features for the Fire TV platform, though details remain limited.