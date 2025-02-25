First 'Made in India' semiconductor chip expected by 2025: Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the first 'Made in India' semi-conductor chip would be ready for production by 2025. He made the announcement on the second day of the 'Global Investors Summit 2025' organised in Bhopal.

"By 2025, the first 'Made in India' semiconductor chip would be ready for production," an official release quoted the Electronics and Information Technology Minister during the event that he joined via video conference.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, electronic manufacturing in Madhya Pradesh has gained significant momentum. Two electronic manufacturing clusters have been approved by PM Modi one each in Bhopal and Jabalpur," he said. Currently, 85 companies are actively engaged in the electronics manufacturing sector in the state, marking a major success for the double-engine government, Vaishnaw said. The government's commitment to technological advancement by announcing the training of 20,000 engineers under the Future Skills Programme in Madhya Pradesh, he added. Over the past decade, the electronics manufacturing sector has witnessed an unprecedented growth, reaching a valuation of Rs 10 trillion. India is currently exporting electronics worth Rs 2.5 trillion, including mobile (Rs 4 trillion), laptops, servers, telecom equipment (Rs 75,000 crore ) and defence and medical electronics. Electronics is amongst the top 3 export items, the release quoted him as saying.

India has made significant progress in semiconductor manufacturing, with five units under construction simultaneously.

The first 'Made in India' chip is expected to roll out by 2025. To further strengthen the talent pipeline, the government has initiated a programme to train 85,000 engineers in advanced semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, he said. Vaishnaw said PM Modi's clear vision and leadership, the government's unwavering commitment has propelled India's electronics manufacturing industry to new heights.

He congratulated Yadav and the people of Madhya Pradesh on this remarkable achievement. He also congratulated the HLBS family on the new plant. On the first day of the GIS, Vaishnaw, who is also the Railway Minister, announced significant investments in Madhya Pradesh. The Indian Railways and the Madhya Pradesh government signed agreements on renewable energy projects, further strengthening their partnership. The Modi government has been focusing extensively on future-ready infrastructure and capacity building. To achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the government is prioritising four key areas across all sectors - infrastructure investment, inclusive growth, manufacturing expansion and simplification of laws, he added.