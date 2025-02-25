With AI in focus, the next decade is about 'value realisation': McKinsey

For India’s over $244 billion IT services industry, growth remains slow amid macroeconomic uncertainties. According to strategy and consulting firm McKinsey, the anticipated $100 billion to $150 billion in new revenue from GenAI-driven offerings has also been slow to materialise.

Additionally, if the tariff threat made by US President Donald Trump becomes a reality, that too will have an impact on the industry.

“Our research, wherein we interviewed over 100 CIOs, indicated that they do not see a sharp bounce to recovery. Rather, towards the second half of the year, we anticipate growth in the range of 5-7 per cent,” said Vikash Daga, senior partner, McKinsey & Company.

Daga further added that while GenAI has delivered productivity gains for clients in the range of 10-15 per cent, there has been no large-scale deployment.

“Most service providers are seeing 10-15 per cent productivity gains due to AI. But these benefits are being passed on to clients, in the hope that when the large deployments happen, they will get the benefit,” said Daga.

He also added that there has been ‘no scale deployment’ either at the service line level or otherwise.

Also Read

With growth in the slow lane and no large-scale adoption of GenAI, Daga believes that the decade will be about ‘value realisation’. This value realisation will be focused on erstwhile investments in cloud and digital and the new investment in AI.

Daga explains that between 2020 and 2025, tech intensity, defined as tech spend as a percentage of revenue for all companies with revenue exceeding $5 billion, grew from about 3 to 4.5 percentage points.

“Our MGI Works (research arm of McKinsey) analysis shows that this will go from about 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent, which is just about 50 basis points of growth. In this era of low growth intensity, there will be more focus on value realisation,” he added.

He also said that CIOs McKinsey surveyed noted that when it comes to the partner ecosystem, they are looking for companies that have shown ‘credible RoI’.

For IT services players, this is significant, as 20-25 per cent of deal renewals are happening ahead of schedule. For challengers, this is an opportunity to win business if the incumbent has not managed to be a credible RoI generator.

That said, segments like AI, data, and cloud are growing well. “Data and cloud are growing at 8 to 10 per cent, whereas legacy work is contracting by 5 per cent,” he added.

Another reason for the slower uptake of GenAI has been the lack of change management and adoption among enterprises. McKinsey points out that around 10 per cent of enterprises have deployed GenAI at scale, and less than 5 per cent of scaled use cases are integrated across entire workflows.

“We have been saying that the GenAI challenge is not a technical challenge but a human challenge. How do we get the frontline to start using the tools and extract value… that is a bigger challenge,” he added.