WhatsApp tests customisable colour themes for chat bubbles on iOS: Report

Meta’s WhatsApp is reportedly getting new customisation features in a beta version for iOS. The instant messaging platform’s update tracker portal, WABetaInfo, has reported that WhatsApp for iOS would soon get the ability to customise the main colour palette of the app and also customise the chat bubble colour.

According to the report, WhatsApp started testing back in January a feature that allowed beta users to select the main colour scheme of the iOS app for WhatsApp from a range of five different colours. However, in a new beta version, which is available to select users through Apple’s TestFlight app, WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows users to customise the colour of chat bubbles within conversations.

Similar to the main theme colour option, WhatsApp would likely allow users to select the colour of the chat bubble from a predefined set of colours. As per the report, the company is only allowing a select few colours to maintain the “necessary colour accessibility”. Essentially this restriction ensures that the user would not select a colour scheme that could compromise the readability of messages.

WhatsApp has not officially confirmed when it plans to release both these features to users. However, a submission for accessibility through the TestFlight app suggests that the company is planning to roll out the feature in a future update for the iOS app.

Earlier this month, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is testing a new audio call bar feature for its Android app. The new call bar will likely be positioned on top of the app interface, offering efficient management of outgoing calls. Currently, users are required to tap on the green coloured status bar to re-enter the calling interface. With the call bar feature, it will get easier for the users to mute or end the ongoing call without having to move back to the call screen.