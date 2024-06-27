Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console launched in India at Rs 89,990

Lenovo has launched its maiden handheld gaming console, the Legion Go, in India to compete with the likes of ASUS ROG Ally series and MSI Claw. Based on the Windows 11 platform, the Lenovo Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with integrated AMD RDNA graphic processing unit (GPU). The device comes with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device offers flexibility in playstyle leveraging the detachable controller setup.

Lenovo Legion Go: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Priced at Rs 89,990 onwards, the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console will be available for purchase starting July 1 on Lenovo’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and Lenovo exclusive stores.

Lenovo is offering a screen protector for the Legion Go for no additional cost. The device also comes with one-year accidental damage protection.

Lenovo Legion Go: Detachable controllers

The Lenovo Legion Go features Legion True Strike controllers that are detachable from the device for flexibility in the style of play. The right controller, once detached, can be secured into the magnetic base. Additionally, the controllers feature an optical eye located at the bottom to enhance aiming and control. Lenovo said that the controllers feature hall effect joysticks that eliminate drift and improve responsiveness. For input, the controller includes an integrated trackpad, a D-pad, an angled mouse wheel and 10 mappable shoulder boutons, triggers and grip buttons that offer customisation for in-game actions.

The console gets RGB treatment on the power button and around the joysticks. While the lighting on the power button changes based on the operation fan mode, the RGB rings around the joysticks are customisable as per users preference.

Lenovo Legion Go: Specifications