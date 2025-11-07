WhatsApp tests third-party chat support for cross-app messaging: Report
Reportedly, WhatsApp beta for iOS adds third-party chat support, letting users message people from other supported apps directly within WhatsApp for cross-platform chatsSweta Kumari New Delhi
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to chat with people from other messaging apps, enabling cross-platform communication. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.32.10.72 introduces a new “third-party chats” option. The report noted that this feature was first spotted in the Android beta 2.25.33.8 update and is now expanding to iPhones.
WhatsApp’s third party chat support: How it works
According to the report, WhatsApp users can start conversations with contacts who are on other supported messaging apps without leaving WhatsApp. This integration allows users to send and receive text messages, photos, videos, and documents, all from within the WhatsApp interface. For now, the rollout supports one-on-one chats, but the report suggested that group chat compatibility is expected in future updates.
The third-party chats option appears under Account and Third Party Chats, giving users the choice to activate the feature manually. Once enabled, they can communicate across supported platforms just like regular WhatsApp chats.
As reported, the new functionality offers basic messaging tools such as text, photo, video, voice, and document sharing. However, advanced WhatsApp features like stickers, status updates and disappearing messages are not yet supported. Users can also decide how to manage third-party messages, either by merging them with WhatsApp chats in a single inbox or keeping them in a separate section. Notification and privacy settings can be customised to suit user preferences.
WhatsApp maintains that third-party messages remain protected with end-to-end encryption. Meta cannot read or access them. Still, users are advised to review the data policies of other apps since WhatsApp cannot control their security standards. The third-party chats feature is disabled by default, and users can choose to enable or disable it anytime. Additionally, the report stated that the users who are blocked on WhatsApp might still be able to reach out through third-party apps because blocking applies only within WhatsApp’s own system.
Rollout
Currently, the feature is rolled out to select beta testers only in European regions, where WhatsApp must comply with EU interoperability requirements. The report also confirmed that BirdyChat is the first external app to support this integration after meeting its encryption and privacy standards. There is no information on the availability of this feature beyond the EU.
