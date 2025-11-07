WhatsApp tests third-party chat support for cross-app messaging: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to chat with people from other messaging apps, enabling cross-platform communication. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.32.10.72 introduces a new “third-party chats” option. The report noted that this feature was first spotted in the Android beta 2.25.33.8 update and is now expanding to iPhones.

WhatsApp’s third party chat support: How it works

According to the report, WhatsApp users can start conversations with contacts who are on other supported messaging apps without leaving WhatsApp. This integration allows users to send and receive text messages, photos, videos, and documents, all from within the WhatsApp interface. For now, the rollout supports one-on-one chats, but the report suggested that group chat compatibility is expected in future updates.

ALSO READ: Apple may add ultra-wide camera to iPhone Air next year: What to expect The third-party chats option appears under Account and Third Party Chats, giving users the choice to activate the feature manually. Once enabled, they can communicate across supported platforms just like regular WhatsApp chats. As reported, the new functionality offers basic messaging tools such as text, photo, video, voice, and document sharing. However, advanced WhatsApp features like stickers, status updates and disappearing messages are not yet supported. Users can also decide how to manage third-party messages, either by merging them with WhatsApp chats in a single inbox or keeping them in a separate section. Notification and privacy settings can be customised to suit user preferences.