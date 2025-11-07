Spotify has introduced a new feature called “Listening Stats,” which provides users with a weekly summary of their music activity. According to Spotify’s blog, the tool highlights top artists, songs and listening milestones each week and can be revisited up to four weeks. The feature is available to both free and premium users in select regions. It aims to offer a lighter, more frequent version of Spotify’s popular year-end Wrapped recap.

In 2024, Apple introduced a similar version of its “Replay” feature. However, instead of weekly updates, this version of Apple Music Replay allows listeners to track their music trends on a monthly basis.

Spotify's Listening Stats: What's new According to the blog, the feature creates playlists based on recent listening patterns, helping users rediscover favourite songs or find new ones. Spotify said the feature is meant to help listeners "relive your week in music in a fun, shareable snapshot," capturing what makes each person's listening unique. Users can access their weekly stats directly from their Spotify profile menu. Spotify said, "You can also share your stats directly from the app with friends on Spotify or externally on Instagram, WhatsApp, and more." The new feature works like a "mini version of Spotify's annual Wrapped that gives users a personalised summary of their music listening habits over the past year. It highlights each listener's most-played songs, artists, albums and genres, turning their streaming activity into an interactive and shareable recap.