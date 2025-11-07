Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify now offers shareable weekly recap of top music picks: How to check

Spotify now offers shareable weekly recap of top music picks: How to check

Spotify's new "Listening Stats" feature gives users a weekly snapshot of their top songs and artists, acting as a mini version of the annual Wrapped experience

Spotify's 'Listening Stats' feature
Spotify's 'Listening Stats' feature
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spotify has introduced a new feature called “Listening Stats,” which provides users with a weekly summary of their music activity. According to Spotify’s blog, the tool highlights top artists, songs and listening milestones each week and can be revisited up to four weeks. The feature is available to both free and premium users in select regions. It aims to offer a lighter, more frequent version of Spotify’s popular year-end Wrapped recap.
 
In 2024, Apple introduced a similar version of its “Replay” feature. However, instead of weekly updates, this version of Apple Music Replay allows listeners to track their music trends on a monthly basis.

Spotify’s Listening Stats: What’s new

According to the blog, the feature creates playlists based on recent listening patterns, helping users rediscover favourite songs or find new ones. Spotify said the feature is meant to help listeners “relive your week in music in a fun, shareable snapshot,” capturing what makes each person’s listening unique. 
 
Users can access their weekly stats directly from their Spotify profile menu. Spotify said, “You can also share your stats directly from the app with friends on Spotify or externally on Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.” The new feature works like a “mini version of Spotify’s annual Wrapped that gives users a personalised summary of their music listening habits over the past year. It highlights each listener’s most-played songs, artists, albums and genres, turning their streaming activity into an interactive and shareable recap. 
 
Here’s how to check it:
  • Tap your profile image in the Spotify app to open the menu.
  • Select the “Listening Stats” tab.
  • View your top songs, artists, and personalised insights.
  • Tap “Share” to post your weekly stats or special highlights on social platforms like Instagram or WhatsApp.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google begins rolling out Gemini to Android Auto with Live support: Report

Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta for iPhones: What's new, how to update

OnePlus 15 to launch in India with 165Hz display, 7300mAh battery: Details

Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect

GTA 6 launch delayed: Rockstar Games sets new release date for Nov 19, 2026

Topics :Tech NewsSpotifymusic streamingMusic streaming apps

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story