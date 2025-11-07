Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may add ultra-wide camera to iPhone Air next year: What to expect

Apple may add ultra-wide camera to iPhone Air next year: What to expect

Apple is reportedly testing a dual-camera setup for the next iPhone Air, adding an ultra-wide lens alongside the main camera while maintaining its thin, lightweight design

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour
iPhone Air in Cloud White colour
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Apple’s next-generation iPhone Air model may include a dual-camera system while retaining its ultra-thin design. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is testing a setup that adds an ultra-wide lens alongside the primary camera on the second-generation iPhone Air. The report also noted that Apple refers to the new model internally as the “iPhone 18 Air,” rather than “iPhone Air 2,” and is targeting a launch next year.
 
The report added that the new ultra-wide lens could have a 48MP sensor, complementing the main 48MP camera. A telephoto lens is reportedly not part of the plan, as the Air’s existing 48MP Fusion camera already delivers 2x optical-quality zoom through in-sensor cropping.
 
When the iPhone Air debuted, its slim and lightweight design came with a trade-off — a single rear camera system. While the 48MP Fusion camera delivers impressive image quality and mimics limited telephoto capabilities through digital zoom, the absence of an ultra-wide lens has been a notable omission. Without it, users miss out on capturing immersive landscapes or fitting larger groups into the frame without stepping back significantly.
The inclusion of an ultra-wide lens on the next iPhone Air could fill this gap, though it raises questions about how Apple will redesign the device’s internal layout to accommodate the extra sensor. To achieve the iPhone Air’s current thinness, Apple already re-engineered the internal structure — aligning major components such as the cameras and Apple Silicon onto a unified “plateau” design to maximise battery space.

Second generation iPhone Air: Expected launch schedule

Apple is reportedly planning a staggered rollout for the iPhone 18 lineup between 2026 and 2027. As reported earlier by ET News, the company aims to launch the iPhone 18 Air alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in the second half of 2026. These could be joined by Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is currently said to be under development.
The standard iPhone 18 and the entry-level iPhone 18e models are expected to follow in the first half of 2027, completing the next-generation iPhone lineup.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

