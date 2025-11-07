Apple may add ultra-wide camera to iPhone Air next year: What to expect

Apple’s next-generation iPhone Air model may include a dual-camera system while retaining its ultra-thin design. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is testing a setup that adds an ultra-wide lens alongside the primary camera on the second-generation iPhone Air. The report also noted that Apple refers to the new model internally as the “iPhone 18 Air,” rather than “iPhone Air 2,” and is targeting a launch next year.

The report added that the new ultra-wide lens could have a 48MP sensor, complementing the main 48MP camera. A telephoto lens is reportedly not part of the plan, as the Air’s existing 48MP Fusion camera already delivers 2x optical-quality zoom through in-sensor cropping.

When the iPhone Air debuted, its slim and lightweight design came with a trade-off — a single rear camera system. While the 48MP Fusion camera delivers impressive image quality and mimics limited telephoto capabilities through digital zoom, the absence of an ultra-wide lens has been a notable omission. Without it, users miss out on capturing immersive landscapes or fitting larger groups into the frame without stepping back significantly. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone Air review: Slimmest iPhone is more than just a design flair The inclusion of an ultra-wide lens on the next iPhone Air could fill this gap, though it raises questions about how Apple will redesign the device’s internal layout to accommodate the extra sensor. To achieve the iPhone Air’s current thinness, Apple already re-engineered the internal structure — aligning major components such as the cameras and Apple Silicon onto a unified “plateau” design to maximise battery space.