IKEA launches smart home products compatible with Alexa, Google, Apple Home

What does Matter-Compatible mean
Everything IKEA launched
KAJPLATS smart bulb range
- E27/E26 standard globe bulb – colour and white spectrum, 1,055 lm (colour-changing)
- E27/E26 standard globe bulb – white spectrum, 470 lm (dimmable)
- E27/E26 standard globe bulb – white spectrum, 1,055 lm (dimmable)
- E27/E26 standard globe bulb – white spectrum, 1,521 lm (dimmable)
- P45 E14 compact bulb – white spectrum, 470 lm (dimmable)
- P45 E14 compact bulb – white spectrum, 806 lm (dimmable)
- P45 E14 compact bulb – colour and white spectrum, 806 lm (colour-changing)
- GU10 spotlight – colour and white spectrum, 470 lm (colour-changing)
- GU10 spotlight – white spectrum, 575 lm (dimmable)
- E14 clear-glass bulb – 470 lm (white spectrum, dimmable)
- E27 clear-glass bulb – 470 lm (white spectrum, dimmable)
Smart Sensors
- MYGGSPRAY – Motion sensor for indoor and outdoor use that automatically turns on lighting in spaces like entrances, staircases, or garages.
- MYGGBETT – Door/Window sensor that detects when a door or window opens or closes, and can trigger lights or send notifications when linked to a hub.
- TIMMERFLOTTE – Temperature and humidity sensor that displays readings at the press of a button.
- ALPSTUGA – Air quality sensor that measures carbon di-oxide, particulate matter (PM2.5), temperature, and humidity, and integrates with IKEA air purifiers.
- KLIPPBOK – Water leakage sensor that detects leaks and sends alerts via sound or phone notification when connected to a hub.
Remote controls and Plugs
- BILRESA remote control (dual button) – Lets users switch lights on/off, adjust brightness, change colour, or trigger preset scenes.
- BILRESA remote control (scroll wheel) – Allows dimming, colour adjustment, or group control using a simple turn gesture.
- BILRESA Remote Control Kit (scroll wheel, 3-pack) – A kit with three colour variants (green, red, beige) of the scroll-wheel remotes.
- BILRESA Remote Control Kit (dual button, 3-pack) – A kit with three colour variants (green, red, beige) of the dual-button remotes.
- GRILLPLATS smart plug – Enables remote control of lamps or small appliances and tracks energy usage.
