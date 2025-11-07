IKEA launches smart home products compatible with Alexa, Google, Apple Home

IKEA has unveiled a new lineup of 21 Matter-compatible smart home products, marking a major overhaul of its connected home ecosystem. The refreshed range covers lighting, sensors, remotes, and smart plugs, all designed to work seamlessly across brands using the Matter smart home standard. With this, IKEA aims to make connected living simpler and more accessible, while ensuring compatibility with platforms like Google Home, Apple Home, and Amazon Alexa.

Notably, the company has not specifically announced availability or pricing details for the products. Hence, pricing and availability for India might vary and can possibly be announced later.

What does Matter-Compatible mean

Matter is a universal smart home connectivity standard developed by the contribution of major tech companies, including Google, Apple, Amazon, and Samsung. Its goal is to make smart home devices from different brands work together reliably and securely, without users having to stick to one ecosystem.

In practical terms, this means an IKEA smart bulb or motion sensor can connect and be controlled through various platforms, regardless of manufacturer. Users only need a Matter-certified hub — such as IKEA's DIRIGERA hub — to manage all compatible devices from a single interface. The hub also acts as a bridge for older IKEA smart products, ensuring backward compatibility. Everything IKEA launched KAJPLATS smart bulb range E27/E26 standard globe bulb – colour and white spectrum, 1,055 lm (colour-changing)

E27/E26 standard globe bulb – white spectrum, 470 lm (dimmable)

E27/E26 standard globe bulb – white spectrum, 1,055 lm (dimmable)

E27/E26 standard globe bulb – white spectrum, 1,521 lm (dimmable)

P45 E14 compact bulb – white spectrum, 470 lm (dimmable)

P45 E14 compact bulb – white spectrum, 806 lm (dimmable)

P45 E14 compact bulb – colour and white spectrum, 806 lm (colour-changing)

GU10 spotlight – colour and white spectrum, 470 lm (colour-changing)

GU10 spotlight – white spectrum, 575 lm (dimmable)

E14 clear-glass bulb – 470 lm (white spectrum, dimmable)

E27 clear-glass bulb – 470 lm (white spectrum, dimmable) Notably, E14 might also be available as E12/E17 depending on regional standards.

Smart Sensors MYGGSPRAY – Motion sensor for indoor and outdoor use that automatically turns on lighting in spaces like entrances, staircases, or garages.

MYGGBETT – Door/Window sensor that detects when a door or window opens or closes, and can trigger lights or send notifications when linked to a hub.

TIMMERFLOTTE – Temperature and humidity sensor that displays readings at the press of a button.

ALPSTUGA – Air quality sensor that measures carbon di-oxide, particulate matter (PM2.5), temperature, and humidity, and integrates with IKEA air purifiers.

KLIPPBOK – Water leakage sensor that detects leaks and sends alerts via sound or phone notification when connected to a hub.