Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect

The Realme GT 8 Pro was first unveiled in China in October, alongside the standard GT 8 model. The Indian variant is expected to carry similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which will support 120W wired charging. Realme said that the smartphone will offer 21.3 hours of YouTube Playback and 7.66 hours of BGMI runtime. The smartphone will come with IP69 protection for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone will run on Realme UI 7 based on Android 16.

Realme has confirmed that the GT 8 Pro’s display will be of 2K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone will come in two colours: Diary White and Urban Blue.

The GT 8 Pro will stand out as Realme’s first smartphone with a customisable design, allowing users to modify the phone’s appearance easily with modular camera islands. Like its Chinese variant, the camera housing will likely come with two Torx screws and a magnetic locking system for quick swaps between styles. According to the teaser image, Realme is expected to offer a square and a rounded camera island design which could be mounted on top of the native module.