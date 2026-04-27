WhatsApp will not work on these Android smartphones from September: Report

WhatsApp is set to end support for some older-generation Android devices starting September 2026, according to a report from WABetaInfo. The change will affect users running outdated versions of Android, meaning the app will no longer work on certain older smartphones after the deadline. Alongside this, WhatsApp is continuing to roll out new features, including notification bubbles, as it updates the app to support newer system capabilities and performance standards.

Older Android devices to lose support: Details

As per the report, WhatsApp will stop working on devices running Android versions older than Android 6.0. This means smartphones using Android 5.0 and 5.1 will no longer be able to run the app after the deadline. Currently, WhatsApp supports Android 5.0 and above but this will change as the report noted that the company is moving to support newer features and better performance standards.

ALSO READ: XChat is now available on iPhone, iPad to rival WhatsApp: How it compares WhatsApp is introducing new features that rely on improved system capabilities. For example, it is working on notification bubbles that will let chats appear as floating icons on the screen. While Android already supports floating windows, WhatsApp reportedly aims to simplify access through its own interface. However, such features may not work well on older devices, which is one reason the company is raising the minimum requirements. ALSO READ: XChat is now available on iPhone, iPad to rival WhatsApp: How it compares As reported, the move could affect users in regions where older smartphones are still widely used, including India, Brazil, Pakistan and parts of Southeast Asia and Africa. Many of these devices run older Android versions that no longer receive updates.