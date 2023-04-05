Home / Technology / Tech News / Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

Lately, there has been widespread tension and anxiety among professionals that AI-based chatbots like ChatGPT might soon take over their jobs

BS Web TeamBS Web Desk New Delhi
Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard are expected to make software programming easier and more accessible to people, Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer (CEO) of Alphabet and Google said.

In a podcast with the New York Times (NYT), Pichai said that AI chatbots would do some of the "grunt" work, making programming more fun.

"I think for software engineers, there are two things that will also be true. One is some of the grunt work you're doing as part of programming is going to get better. So maybe it'll be more fun to programme over time — no different from Google Docs, making it easier to write. And so if you're a programmer, over time, having these collaborative IDs with the assistance built in, I think, is going to make it easier," he said.

Lately, there has been widespread tension and anxiety among professionals that AI-based chatbots might soon take over their jobs. ChatGPT has showcased the ability to write articles, review codes and even create images based on text inputs.

Pichai said that society would have to adapt to the new technology. "I think this one, there'll be a lot of societal adaptation. And as part of that, we all may need to course-correct in certain areas," he said.

He also raised concerns that the development of AI is currently moving too fast and "perhaps poses a threat to society".

Pichai added that the company will release more capable models of its chatbot Bard soon.

"We clearly have more capable models. Pretty soon, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable Pathways Language Model (PaLM) models, which will bring more capabilities; be it in reasoning, coding, it can answer maths questions better," he said.

Bard was released to the public on March 21 but failed to garner the attention won by OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing chatbot.

Pichai said that part of the reason for Bard's limited capabilities was a sense of caution within Google.

"To me, it was important to not put out a more capable model before we can fully make sure we can handle it well," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Pichai confirmed he was talking with Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin about the work.

(With agency inputs)
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceGoogleSundar PichaiGoogle's AI

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Also Read

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Sundar Pichai pushes Googlers to spend more time improving its Bard AI

AI integration may soon fundamentally alter how we search on the internet

Sundar Pichai coming to India; govt to discuss 'Made in India' Pixel phones

Big Tech and 'sideloading' debate; IT firms fear security, privacy breaches

ChatGPT opens door to four-day week structure, says Nobel Prize winner

NASA Psyche Mission set to launch in Oct 2023 with new flight plan

Designer develops ChatGPT-based AI clock that tells time with short poems

Coming soon to a mall in Mumbai, Apple's first retail store in India

6G, the next big mobile technology: Internet of the senses, anyone?

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story