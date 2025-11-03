Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

According to the blog, this preview is currently only supported on the Copilot+ PCs, but more devices may be supported once available to general audiences.

What is shared audio?

Shared audio is built on Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast technology, which enables one device to send the same audio stream to multiple receivers. It lets two people listen to the same music, movie, or video from one Windows 11 PC without using splitters or adapters.

Microsoft said that the feature can be useful for situations like two students sharing music while studying or families watching a movie together on a flight. It can also be utilised where users with hearing aids listen along with regular Bluetooth headphones.

Requirements to access the preview