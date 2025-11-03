Home / Technology / Tech News / Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

Windows 11's new shared audio feature lets two Bluetooth devices play sound from the same PC, starting with select Copilot+ models in the Insider Preview

Window 11's Shared audio (preview) settings showing two connected devices
Window 11's Shared audio (preview) settings showing two connected devices (Image: Window Insider blog)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft has started testing a new shared audio feature in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (26220.7051) for users in the Dev and Beta Channels. According to the Windows Insider blog, built on top of Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast, the feature allows a Windows 11 PC to stream audio to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, such as headphones, earbuds, speakers, or hearing aids. Google has also enabled support for Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast in Android 16.
 
According to the blog, this preview is currently only supported on the Copilot+ PCs, but more devices may be supported once available to general audiences.

What is shared audio?

Shared audio is built on Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast technology, which enables one device to send the same audio stream to multiple receivers. It lets two people listen to the same music, movie, or video from one Windows 11 PC without using splitters or adapters.
 
Microsoft said that the feature can be useful for situations like two students sharing music while studying or families watching a movie together on a flight. It can also be utilised where users with hearing aids listen along with regular Bluetooth headphones.

Requirements to access the preview

  • You must be enrolled in the Windows Insider Dev or Beta Channel.
  • You must install the latest OS and driver updates via Windows Update.
  • Use your Bluetooth accessory’s manufacturer app to ensure LE Audio support and firmware are updated.
  • If your device does not show the shared audio option, remove and re-pair your Bluetooth device.

How to use shared audio on Windows 11

  • Pair and connect two Bluetooth LE Audio-compatible devices to your Windows 11 PC.
  • Click on the sound or Wi-Fi icon in the taskbar to access Quick Settings.
  • Select the Shared audio (preview) tile to start sharing.
  • Tap Stop sharing to end the session.

Compatible devices

The shared audio (preview) feature is currently available on select Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs with the necessary Bluetooth and audio driver updates. These include:
  • Surface Laptop, 13.8-inch and 15-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
  • Surface Laptop for Business, 13.8 and 15-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
  • Surface Pro, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
  • Surface Pro for Business, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
As per the blog, the feature is coming soon to these devices:
  • Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
  • Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
  • Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
  • Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
  • Surface Laptop, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
  • Surface Laptop for Business, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
  • Surface Pro, 12-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
  • Surface Pro for Business, 12-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing

OnePlus 15 to launch with advanced gaming tools on Nov 13: What to expect

WhatsApp may soon let you customise chats with new themes on Apple Macs

Google may soon show ads in Search's AI mode, AI experiences: Here's why

Adobe's new AI tools can erase objects from videos, turn lamps on magically

Topics :Tech NewsWindows 11Bluetooth audio devicesAudio companions

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story