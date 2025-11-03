Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

What is shared audio?
Requirements to access the preview
- You must be enrolled in the Windows Insider Dev or Beta Channel.
- You must install the latest OS and driver updates via Windows Update.
- Use your Bluetooth accessory’s manufacturer app to ensure LE Audio support and firmware are updated.
- If your device does not show the shared audio option, remove and re-pair your Bluetooth device.
How to use shared audio on Windows 11
- Pair and connect two Bluetooth LE Audio-compatible devices to your Windows 11 PC.
- Click on the sound or Wi-Fi icon in the taskbar to access Quick Settings.
- Select the Shared audio (preview) tile to start sharing.
- Tap Stop sharing to end the session.
Compatible devices
- Surface Laptop, 13.8-inch and 15-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Laptop for Business, 13.8 and 15-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Pro, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Pro for Business, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Laptop, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Laptop for Business, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Pro, 12-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Pro for Business, 12-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
