OnePlus 15 to launch with advanced gaming tools on Nov 13: What to expect

OnePlus has unveiled its proprietary OnePlus Gaming Technology, which aims to make mobile gaming faster, smoother, and more responsive. The company said that this new technology is set to debut with the upcoming OnePlus 15 series . This suggests that apart from the flagship OnePlus 15, which is scheduled to launch in India on November 13, this new gaming technology could also make its way to the anticipated OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus Gaming Technology: What will it do

OnePlus’ new Gaming Core is said to work deep within the phone’s processor to manage gaming tasks more efficiently. The company said this chip-level optimisation reduces CPU load by about 22 per cent, helping games run more steadily without overheating or draining the battery too quickly. The result, according to OnePlus, is a more consistent high-frame-rate experience of up to 120fps in supported titles.

The new setup also features a “Performance Tri-Chip system” — three specialised chips that have been claimed to separately handle gaming performance, touch response, and Wi-Fi connectivity. According to OnePlus, the dedicated touch chip will boost screen sensitivity for faster and more accurate inputs, while the upgraded Wi-Fi chip will improve stability in weak-signal environments to reduce lag during online play. With the new “OP FPS Max” feature, OnePlus is targeting next-generation gaming performance on mobile. According to the company, the system will support gameplay at up to 165fps on compatible displays, aiming to make motion smoother and visuals sharper than traditional 60fps experiences.

The upcoming OnePlus 15 series is expected to include the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, the latter likely being a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6 from China. The OnePlus 15 has been confirmed to arrive in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 50MP triple camera system, and Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box. There has been no official confirmation about the OnePlus 15R. OnePlus 15 The OnePlus 15 in China features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The phone includes a triple 50MP rear camera setup (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto) supported by OnePlus' DetailMax Engine, and a 32MP front camera. It packs a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The device is offered in Sand Dune, Absolute Black, and Misty Purple colour options.

It is possible that the Indian variant of the OnePlus 15 may arrive with the same, except for some changes. Expected specifications: Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772×1272 resolution), 1800 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate with some scenes supporting up to 165Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle camera + 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50MP telephoto camera

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,300mAh

Charging: 120W Super Flash Charge, 50W wireless flash charging

Thickness: 8.1 to 8.2mm (depending on the colour variant)

Colour: Sand Dune, Absolute Black, Misty Purple