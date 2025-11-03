Adobe's new AI tools can erase objects from videos, turn lamps on magically

Adobe’s Sneaks: What’s new
- Project Surface Swap: This tool uses AI to recognise and replace materials in a photo while keeping lighting and perspective natural. Users can change how a surface looks — for example, swap a sofa’s fabric or turn a wooden floor into marble.
- Project Trace Erase: It makes removing unwanted objects easier and more realistic. Instead of just erasing something, it also removes its shadows, reflections, and background distortions, with almost no manual editing needed.
- Project New Depths: This project brings 3D control to photo editing. It lets you adjust colours, shapes, and composition in three-dimensional space. The company said that it is almost like sculpting a picture.
- Project Scene It: It helps artists design detailed 3D scenes while keeping control over each object’s style. It allows tagging of individual objects with reference images so their look stays consistent even as they move around in 3D space with the help of AI. Adobe said that it is a creative tool for building lifelike worlds with precision and artistic freedom.
- Project Motion Map: This tool can automatically animate still images like vector graphics. Adobe said that by studying how the image is structured, it adds movement that feels natural and expressive without needing complex keyframes or manual animation.
- Project Sound Stager: Sound Stager uses AI to design sound based on a video’s visuals and mood. It can automatically build layered sound effects that match the pacing and emotion of a scene. Users can also chat with an AI “sound designer” to fine-tune the final audio mix.
