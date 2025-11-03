Adobe's new AI tools can erase objects from videos, turn lamps on magically

At its Max conference, Adobe showcased a range of experimental AI tools, known as “Sneaks,” that are said to simplify creative work across photos, videos, and audio. According to Adobe , these early-stage projects can instantly apply edits made to a single video frame across the whole clip. Meanwhile, it can also adjust lighting in photos and fix mispronounced words in audio.

The sneaks include Project Frame Forward, Project Light Touch, and Project Clean Take, which aim to make editing more intuitive, helping creators save time and effort while achieving professional results. These tools are not yet available to the public, but many of Adobe’s current Creative Cloud features like Photoshop’s “Harmonize” and “Distraction Removal” began as sneaks, suggesting that some of these AI tools could become part of Adobe’s apps soon.

Adobe’s Sneaks: What’s new ALSO READ: Google previews Android XR glasses prototype in partnership with Magic Leap Project Frame Forward: This is designed for video editors who want to add or remove people or objects from footage without using complicated masking tools. Normally, editors have to manually trace objects frame by frame, but this tool automates the process. Users can delete a person from a scene in one tap, fill in the background naturally, or even insert new objects using text prompts like “add a dog” or “place a table.” The AI keeps these edits consistent across the entire video, similar to Photoshop’s “Content-Aware Fill.”

Project Light Touch: It focuses on lighting in photos. It uses AI to change how light behaves, adjusting its direction, brightness and colour. Users can make it look like lamps are turned on when they were not, drag the light across a room, or even shift a scene from day to night. It can also create glowing or coloured light effects, giving editors full creative control over illumination. ALSO READ: Perplexity to show pictures from Getty Images in AI search results, more Project Clean Take: It brings AI editing to audio. It can fix mispronunciations, change how a voice sounds, for example, making it more exciting or calm, and even replacing certain words without re-recording. The tool can also separate background sounds, so editors can reduce noise or isolate voices for better clarity.