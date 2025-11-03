Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp may soon let you customise chats with new themes on Apple Macs

WhatsApp may soon let you customise chats with new themes on Apple Macs

Reportedly, WhatsApp is rolling out chat theme customisation to its Mac app, letting users personalise chats with 22 preset themes or 38 colour options for a unified experience

WhatsApp's new Chat Theme option for Mac
WhatsApp's new Chat Theme option for Mac (Image: WABetaInfo)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
After expanding chat themes to the WhatsApp Business app, the platform is now bringing the same feature to its Mac app. As spotted by update tracker WABetaInfo, this update aims to make the chat experience more consistent across devices. With chat themes arriving on macOS, users will be able to customise how their chats look on desktop, much like on iPhone and iPad. The rollout has started for some beta users, and it is expected to be rolled out widely in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Chat customisation on Mac: How it works

According to the report, the update adds an option that lets users set a default chat theme. Users can find this feature under Settings and Chats, where different theme options are listed. This gives users a way to adjust how their chats look, helping them match the app’s appearance to their personal taste or mood.
 
WhatsApp currently offers 22 default chat themes, each pairing a wallpaper and chat bubble colour chosen for visual harmony. The report mentioned that the colour combinations are designed to look pleasant and easy on the eyes, avoiding harsh contrasts. Each theme has its own personality, from bright and cheerful tones to calm and neutral shades. These are designed for a clean, consistent look that improves readability while letting users express their style through subtle colours and details.
 
If the preset themes are not enough, WhatsApp also allows users to manually change chat colours. Users can choose from the 38 different shades, along with the option to adjust background brightness. This lets users create their appropriate chat setup, fine-tuning colours to their liking. 
 
Per-chat customisation
 
By opening the chat info screen, users can access the same customisation tools available in the app's main settings. From there, they can apply a personalised theme to that particular conversation, allowing each chat to stand out visually. Users can also assign different themes to specific conversations. For example, work chats can have one colour, while personal chats use another. This helps organise messages visually and makes it easier to identify who you are talking to at a glance. 
 
Independent device customisation
 
Themes on Mac do not sync with iPhone settings, so users can set different looks for each device. For example, a user can set a darker theme for the desktop and a lighter one for mobile. The report stated, this separation gives users more freedom to customise each platform independently.
 

Topics :Apple iPhoneTech NewsWhatsApp featuresApple MacBook Air

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

