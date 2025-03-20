Windows 11 to enable typing and system navigation via Xbox controller

Microsoft is rolling out a new gamepad keyboard for Windows 11 in a bid to offer consumers the best of Windows and Xbox together by combining them. This new gamepad keyboard would allow users to type with an Xbox controller rather than a traditional keyboard. This new gamepad keyboard for Windows 11 will also make it easier to navigate with an Xbox controller and type into text fields throughout the operating system.

The gamepad keyboard first entered beta testing in September and has now reached the "Release Preview" version of Windows 11. This means it will soon be available to eligible Windows 11 users, with those opting into the latest non-security updates gaining access within days.

New gamepad keyboard for Windows 11: What is new

The gamepad keyboard includes built-in shortcuts tailored for Xbox controllers, such as using the X button for backspace, the Y button for the spacebar, and the menu button to press enter. These shortcuts mirror the ones found on the Xbox dashboard, ensuring a familiar experience for console users.

This update is part of Microsoft's ongoing effort to enhance Windows for handheld gaming PCs. The company aims to merge key elements from both Windows and Xbox, improving usability while making it easier to navigate with a controller.

Additionally, Microsoft has optimised the Game Bar for handheld devices by introducing a compact mode suited for smaller screens. Last year, the main Xbox app for PC also received controller-friendly updates, allowing for smoother navigation without needing a keyboard or mouse