Google Pixel 9a: Where to buy, availability details, pricing, launch offers

Google has launched the Pixel 9a smartphone in India, priced at Rs 49,999. The latest addition to the Pixel A-series is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip, the same processor found in the Pixel 9 series . It features a redesigned build with flat side rails and a flush camera module. Integrated with Google Gemini, the Pixel 9a offers AI-powered tools such as Circle to Search, Pixel Studio, and Magic Editor.

Google Pixel 9a: India pricing and variants

The Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 in India and is available in a single variant with 256GB of storage. It is offered in three colourways: Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Google Pixel 9a: Availability and offers

Google said that the new Pixel 9a smartphone will be available in India starting in April. As part of the introductory offers, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a bank cashback of Rs 3,000 on select cards from HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank and more. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months.

The Pixel 9a also comes bundled with:

Three months of Google One

Three months of YouTube Premium

Six months of Fitbit Premium

Google Pixel 9a: Details

The Pixel 9a sports a refreshed design with a flat profile, rounded edges, and a 6.3-inch Actua display, which is said to be 35 per cent brighter than its predecessor, offering up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The display is a 120Hz panel and supports an adaptive refresh rate. It also comes with an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water.

For imaging, the Pixel 9a features a dual-camera set-up with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. It is also the first A-series Pixel to offer 'Macro Focus.' Additionally, AI-powered camera tools such as Add Me, Best Take, and Magic Editor with Auto Frame and Reimagine are included.

Pixel 9a comes with a battery that is said to last over 30 hours of usage and over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. Google also states that the Pixel 9a offers the best battery life among all Pixel smartphones to date. Running Android 15 out of the box, it comes with a seven-year software update promise, including OS, security, and Pixel Drops updates.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications