Tech wrap March 19: Realme P3 Ultra, Google Gemini, Xiaomi 15 series, more

Realme has unveiled its latest P3 series smartphones in India. The lineup now includes the Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G, which join the previously launched P3 Pro and P3x models. Exclusive to India, the P3 Ultra is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, while the standard variant runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor.

Google has rolled out new AI-driven capabilities for its Gemini chatbot, aimed at improving productivity and workflow. These include "Audio Overview," which transforms uploaded files into podcast-style audio discussions, and "Canvas," an interactive workspace for real-time document and code collaboration.

Pre-orders for Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, have commenced in India. Customers who pre-book these devices can benefit from bank discounts, while those opting for the Ultra variant will receive the "Photography Kit Legend Edition" at no additional cost. Retail sales for the Xiaomi 15 series begin on April 3.

OPPO is preparing to launch the OPPO F29 5G series in India on March 20. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has disclosed some key specifications. The standard OPPO F29 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, while the Pro model will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset.

Qualcomm has introduced its Snapdragon G series gaming platforms, designed specifically for handheld gaming devices. Announced at the Game Developers Conference on March 18, the lineup includes Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2. Qualcomm states that the G series enables gamers to play cloud, console, Android, or PC games on the move.

Following its launch on March 11, the iQOO Neo 10R is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone can be bought via the iQOO India e-store and Amazon. As part of its introductory promotion, iQOO is offering bank discounts and trade-in deals.

Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a Fan Edition (FE) model to its foldable smartphone series this year. Alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, the South Korean tech giant may launch a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model. According to a report by 9To5Google, this budget-friendly alternative to the flagship foldable could arrive later than the main lineup.

OPPO has expanded its rugged smartphone portfolio with the launch of the OPPO A5 Pro 4G. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chipset and features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With an IP69 rating, it offers protection against dust and water, including immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and exposure to high-pressure water jets and hot water up to 80°C. Additionally, OPPO claims military-grade shock resistance for enhanced durability. Currently, the device is available exclusively in Indonesia.

The iPhone 16e is a new addition to the iPhone 16 series, which Apple said is designed from the ground up to support artificial intelligence-powered features under the Apple Intelligence branding. Priced from Rs 59,900, it sits on the expensive side of the spectrum despite its focus on essentials. However, it warrants consideration for its compact form factor, ease of use, and all-day battery life.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has introduced TrackEi, an AI-powered railway track inspection system aimed at improving safety and efficiency in railway networks. The company disclosed this development in an exchange filing on Wednesday.