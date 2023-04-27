Home / Technology / Tech News / WWDC 2023: Apple likely to unveil three new Macs; all you need to know

WWDC 2023: Apple likely to unveil three new Macs; all you need to know

According to a Twitter user, the codes for three different Mac models were found under 'Find My configuration'

BS Web Team New Delhi


3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Apple is expected to unveil three new desktop Macs during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, according to code discovered by a Twitter user.

On April 22, Nicolas Alvarez claimed in a tweet that he had discovered potential new Mac models that could be unveiled during the conference.

Alvarez said the codes for three different Mac models were found in the 'Find My configuration' and identified as Mac 14,8, Mac 14,13, and Mac 14,14.

Mac14,8, Mac14,13 and Mac14,14 spotted in Find My configuration. I think they are in a list of devices where "you left your device behind" should be disabled, so they're likely desktops (Mac Studio?). — Nicolás Álvarez (@nicolas09F9) April 22, 2023
 

He also noted that the devices were located within a list where the "you left your device behind" feature is disabled, which strongly suggests that they are desktop Macs.

However, no official information regarding the models has yet been made public.

On the other hand, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that Apple wouldn't be releasing Mac Studios with M2 chips, instead focusing on a computer powered by the M3 chip.

Gurman also said the new Mac Pro may not be unveiled at WWDC 2023. This information deepens the mystery surrounding Alvarez's recent discovery of potential new Mac models.

The California-based technology giant has revealed that its 2023 WWDC will commence on June 5. The event, which will be virtual, is set to run from June 5-9. Additionally, reports indicate that, as was the case last year, an in-person experience will again be available at Apple Park.

Sharing some sneak peeks into the upcoming WWDC event, Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott, said the conference this year would be the "biggest and most exciting" one.

"WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!" Prescott was reported as saying by Bloomberg.

The technology company typically unveils its latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS at its annual conference, and this year is expected to be no exception. Speculations suggest that Apple will unveil iOS 17, including a slew of improvements and new features.

Apple has stated that this year's WWDC will be especially noteworthy. The company will soon unveil its highly anticipated augmented or virtual reality headset, which has been the subject of speculation and leaks for numerous years.

The company's virtual reality headset is also anticipated to be the main attraction of the conference.

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

