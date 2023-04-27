Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched in India yesterday, check latest update

Vivo launched its flagship series, X90 and X90 Pro, in India on Wednesday. First launched in China and Malaysia, the smartphone will go on sale next week in India. People can pre-order the smartphones, which start at Rs 59,999 in sales. Vivo X90 series specifications



X90 and X90 pro have MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and internal storage of 128 GB and 256 GB respectively. Both smartphones run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS custom skin. The Vivo X90 series comes with a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has HDR10+ technology and a 2800x1260 pixel resolution. The Vivo X90 pro is quite similar in terms of display, but it comes with a 2k resolution.



Vivo X90 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor supporting OIS and EIS. It also has a 12MP portrait sensor and a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens. The battery life is attractive in the X90 series. The X90 model has a 4,810 mAH battery equipped with 120W fast +charging. On the other end, the X90 pro model has a 4,870mAH battery and supports 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.



Both models have a 32MP front camera. While the pro version has a 50MP primary 1-inch OIS sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS and 12MP ultra wide-angle lens.

Vivo X90 series: Price The Vivo X90's first variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, priced at Rs 59,999. While the other one offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at Rs 63,999.

The Vivo X90 pro model has only one variant, i.e., 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, and it is priced at Rs 84,999.

