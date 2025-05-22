WWDC: What to expect from iOS 19, Apple's next platform update for iPhones

Apple is set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 starting June 9, and the upcoming iOS 19 update is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the event. According to Bloomberg, iOS 19 will mark “one of the most dramatic software overhauls” in Apple’s history—featuring a new design language, improved system navigation, AI-powered features, and deeper integration across Apple’s ecosystem.

Here’s what iPhone users can expect from iOS 19:

iOS 19: What to expect

Design

As per Bloomberg’s report, iOS 19 will be “the biggest revamp since iOS 7” in 2013. Internally codenamed “Solarium,” the new UI is said to borrow visual elements from visionOS, the operating system that powers Apple Vision Pro. Expect translucent menus and panels, subtle motion effects, and possibly dynamic shimmer elements that respond to device movement.

System navigation

Reportedly developed under the broader codename “Luck,” iOS 19 also aims to unify Apple’s software design language across platforms like iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Currently, inconsistencies in UI and navigation can make switching between devices feel disjointed. iOS 19 is expected to introduce smoother gesture controls and more consistent layouts to improve the cross-device experience.

Camera app redesign

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 19 will introduce a redesigned Camera app, again drawing heavily from visionOS design principles. The interface will incorporate glass-like transparency and streamline user controls.

At the bottom of the screen, Photo and Video will become the two primary toggles, with sub-menus for additional modes and settings like exposure. Quick access toggles for features such as Live Photos, flash, and frame rate settings will be positioned at the top of the interface.

Revamped Health app

The Health app is also getting a major upgrade. As per Bloomberg, Apple plans to introduce an AI-powered health coaching system that delivers personalised wellness recommendations, along with expert-led video content and fitness tracking tools.

Food tracking is also expected to be integrated into the app for the first time. However, this revamped Health experience may be phased in gradually, with iOS 19.4 likely being the version to deliver it in full.

AI-powered battery optimisation

Apple is also reportedly working on a new battery optimisation feature powered by AI, which will learn from user habits to extend battery life intelligently. The system will monitor app usage patterns, charging behaviour, and background activity, adjusting system performance accordingly. A lock screen indicator showing estimated charging time will also be introduced.

More powerful Siri

Perhaps one of the most transformative changes in iOS 19 will be the revamp of Siri. According to Bloomberg, Apple is rebuilding Siri from the ground up—merging its current split system (one engine for basic commands and another for complex queries) into a unified, more context-aware model.

ALSO READ | WWDC 2025: What to expect besides revamped platforms and Apple Intelligence This change is expected to make Siri sound more natural, and better understand multi-layered prompts. This internal restructuring could also unlock the three major abilities promised earlier: on-screen awareness, in-app actions, and personal context understanding.

Apple Intelligence

Apple is reportedly exploring partnerships with third-party AI providers such as Google, Anthropic, and Perplexity. This could give users the option to use alternative models like Gemini or Claude, alongside or instead of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, within Apple Intelligence.

Apple is also expected to outline how Apple Intelligence will extend to other platforms—potentially including the Apple Watch, which has been rumoured to receive some AI functionality via a future watchOS update.