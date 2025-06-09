WWDC25: Apple's iOS 26 to feature 'Liquid Glass' UI design, revamped apps

Apple is set to kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25) from June 9, with a keynote event. While Apple is anticipated to preview a visual overhaul across its platforms, the next version of iOS is expected to take centre stage with a new design language. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming version of the iPhone operating system will be full of “Liquid Glass” UI elements—hinting at more translucent designs for menus, search bars, icons, and more.

ALSO READ: WWDC25: Apple keynote at 10:30pm on June 9 - where to watch, what to expect Previously, it was reported that Apple is also planning to change the naming convention for its operating systems. For instance, the upcoming iPhone software could be branded as iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, bringing naming consistency across the ecosystem.

WWDC25: What to expect from iOS 26 Liquid Glass design Bloomberg earlier reported that iOS 26 will be the biggest overhaul since iOS 7. The user interface is said to draw inspiration from visionOS, the operating system that powers Apple’s Vision Pro headset. With the new report claiming Apple will likely call this design “Liquid Glass,” users can expect translucent menus and panels, subtle motion effects, and possibly dynamic shimmer elements that respond to device movement. Apple is also reportedly tweaking app icons, making them rounder than current versions. Additionally, UI elements like navigation bars in native apps (such as the App Store and Apple Music) are expected to float, with refreshed layouts to support easier in-app search.

ALSO READ: WWDC25: iOS 26 to game app, iPhone 17 Air preview; what to expect on June 9 These changes will not be limited to iOS 26. Gurman noted that it is “part of a push to make Apple’s operating systems more cohesive — with a similar look across the whole line-up.” That suggests similar visual updates could arrive on macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and even Apple CarPlay. While the Liquid Glass interface may be the headline announcement, Gurman also said this new UI will lay the groundwork for Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone—reportedly called “Glasswing.” This future iPhone, planned for 2027, is said to feature curved glass on all sides, ultra-slim bezels, and no visible cutouts.

Revamped core apps iOS 26 is also expected to introduce design updates across key native apps, including Phone, Camera, and Safari. Phone app: Apple will reportedly add a new view combining favourite contacts, recent calls, and voicemails in a single scrollable window. The update will be optional, with a toggle to switch back to the old layout.

Safari: The browser will get a more transparent, glassy address bar.

Camera: A simplified interface is expected. As per 9To5Mac, the app will primarily focus on Photo and Video modes, with sub-menus for exposure and other settings. Quick toggles like flash and Live Photos will appear at the top of the screen. Apple may also add support for polls in Messages, and the ability to set chat background images, similar to WhatsApp.

Other expected app updates: Messages: Auto translation and polls, potentially AI-assisted.

Music: Animated album art on the lock screen.

Notes: Markdown export support.

Preview (from Mac): PDF annotation support coming to iOS. New Game app Apple is reportedly working on a new cross-platform Game app. This will act as a central hub for launching installed titles, viewing achievements, checking leaderboard standings, and Browse editorial content. Tabs in the app may include: Home, Arcade, Play Together, Library, and Search. Apple Intelligence and Siri Apple Intelligence is not expected to be the main focus, but updates are still likely. These include:

Live call translation — potentially usable with AirPods.

Genmoji 2.0 — including the ability to combine emojis into new ones.

Third-party AI models — expanding partnerships beyond OpenAI to Google and Anthropic.

New SDK — to help developers integrate AI tools like Writing Tools into their apps. Apple may also preview its LLM-powered Siri, offering on-screen awareness, personal context, and natural language interactions. More details on delayed Siri features could also be shared. AI-powered battery optimisation Apple is reportedly working on a new AI-based battery optimisation system. It will analyse app usage, charging behaviour, and background activity to improve power efficiency. A new lock screen indicator showing estimated charging time may also debut.