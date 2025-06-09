WWDC25: Apple's iOS 26 to feature 'Liquid Glass' UI design, revamped apps

WWDC25: What to expect from iOS 26
Liquid Glass design
Revamped core apps
- Phone app: Apple will reportedly add a new view combining favourite contacts, recent calls, and voicemails in a single scrollable window. The update will be optional, with a toggle to switch back to the old layout.
- Safari: The browser will get a more transparent, glassy address bar.
- Camera: A simplified interface is expected. As per 9To5Mac, the app will primarily focus on Photo and Video modes, with sub-menus for exposure and other settings. Quick toggles like flash and Live Photos will appear at the top of the screen.
- Messages: Auto translation and polls, potentially AI-assisted.
- Music: Animated album art on the lock screen.
- Notes: Markdown export support.
- Preview (from Mac): PDF annotation support coming to iOS.
New Game app
Apple Intelligence and Siri
- Live call translation — potentially usable with AirPods.
- Genmoji 2.0 — including the ability to combine emojis into new ones.
- Third-party AI models — expanding partnerships beyond OpenAI to Google and Anthropic.
- New SDK — to help developers integrate AI tools like Writing Tools into their apps.
AI-powered battery optimisation
Improved switching options
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app