Tech Wrap May 23: WhatsApp Voice Chat, Lava Shark 5G, Anthropic Claude 4

WhatsApp is broadening access to its Voice Chat functionality to include all group sizes. Previously limited to larger groups, this feature resembles a group call but without triggering individual rings for each member. Instead, it uses an in-chat pop-up to notify users, who can then join the conversation discreetly. The platform has also simplified the process of starting a Voice Chat in groups.

Lava has introduced the Shark 5G smartphone in the Indian market. With a price tag of Rs 7,999, the device is equipped with a UNISOC T765 octa-core chipset and features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery. According to the company, the Lava Shark 5G will be offered in two colour options – Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue.

Anthropic has introduced its new AI models, Claude 4 Sonnet and Claude 4 Opus, which are now accessible on Claude’s website and via API. According to the firm’s official blog, these models offer substantial enhancements in programming skills, with Claude 4 Opus particularly focused on achieving leading-edge results on multiple AI benchmarks.

Also Read

Microsoft is updating several well-known Windows applications with AI-driven features. In the most recent update for Windows Insiders, tools like Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad are receiving intelligent enhancements. According to the company, these changes are meant to encourage user creativity and efficiency. The features are currently being distributed to users in the Canary and Dev Channels for Windows 11.

OPPO has introduced the A5x 5G smartphone to the Indian market, priced at Rs 13,999. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a robust 6,000mAh battery. The company also emphasized the phone’s durability, highlighting features like an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, a 360-degree Armour Body with reinforced glass, and military-grade shock protection.

Xiaomi is preparing to release its Xiaomi 15S Pro phone and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet, both powered by the company’s first internally developed chip, the Xring O1. As reported by 9To5Google, this move reflects Xiaomi’s strategic shift toward self-sufficiency by decreasing reliance on third-party chip manufacturers such as Qualcomm.

HONOR has officially unveiled its HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro smartphones in selected regions. During the global launch event held in Paris, France, the company shared comprehensive specifications for both devices. The HONOR 400 includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen processor, while the Pro version is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Valve, the company behind Steam and the Steam Deck, has launched a major update to its SteamOS platform. Version 3.7.8 brings a host of improvements not only for Steam Deck users but also for those using other handheld gaming systems like the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally.

Amazon is piloting a new AI-driven feature aimed at enriching the online shopping process. The company is rolling out short audio summaries on selected product pages in the U.S. These summaries, created by “AI-powered shopping experts,” are designed to highlight important product details, interpret customer feedback, and compile insights from various sources across the internet.

Google introduced Android 16 at its recent Android Show: I/O Edition, with further details shared during the Google I/O 2025 keynote. The initial release, known as the first Quarterly Platform Release Beta 1 (QPR1), has already been made available to select Pixel devices. Now, focus is shifting to Samsung, which is anticipated to begin its own beta program soon—reportedly starting with the Galaxy S25 series.

Activision has shared detailed information on its website about what players can expect in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4. According to the announcement, the new season launches on May 29, 2025, bringing fresh content and reintroducing classic elements. New multiplayer maps include Shutdown, Fugitive (6v6), and Blitz Strike.

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global provider of business process solutions and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced a collaboration with Sanas. Sanas is known for developing the first real-time speech understanding platform. The partnership aims to transform customer service interactions using advanced AI technologies.

Le Wagon, a leading global coding bootcamp, has launched its inaugural campus in Bangalore, marking its entry into the Indian market. With more than 30,000 alumni across over 40 cities worldwide, Le Wagon’s bootcamps are designed to equip individuals—including career changers, entrepreneurs, and recent graduates—with the technical skills and hands-on experience needed in today’s digital economy.

Apple is reportedly developing its first smart glasses, with a possible launch timeline extending to late 2026. Bloomberg reports that Apple’s engineering teams are accelerating development to bring the product to market. These smart glasses are expected to challenge Meta’s Ray-Ban models and other devices using Google’s Android XR platform.

HP’s OmniBook 5, which runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor, is priced at Rs 88,999 on the official site, while the AI 5 version is available for Rs 77,999. Offering a large 16-inch 2K touchscreen, the laptop is ideal for users focused on multitasking and productivity. It delivers capable performance for everyday computing needs.