Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

Vijay Sales has announced the return of its “Apple Days Sale,” featuring price cuts and bank offers across a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats accessories. Shoppers can avail up to Rs 4,000 in instant discounts using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank cards, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on select in-store trade-ins. The promotional event will run from May 24 to June 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: Apple to face 25% tariff on iPhones sold, but not made in US: Trump The retailer is also extending benefits through its MyVS loyalty programme, which rewards both in-store and online purchases with redeemable points—each point valued at Rs 1. Special offers are additionally available on select display units of Apple products at Vijay Sales stores.

Vijay Sales: Apple day sale highlights

iPhone

iPhone 16 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 70,990

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 66,990

iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 78,990

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 74,990

iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 106,900

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 103,990

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB)

Sale price: Rs 130,650

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 127,650

iPhone 16e (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 51,990

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 47,990

iPhone 15 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 60,490

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 58,490

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 69,990

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 66,990

iPhone 13 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 46,790

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 43,790

Apple iPad and MacBook

iPad 11th Gen

Sale price: Rs 33,200

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 30,200

iPad Air

Sale price: Rs 55,400

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 52,400

iPad Pro

Sale price: Rs 92,400

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 89,400

MacBook Pro M4

Sale price: Rs 150,900

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 145,900

MacBook Pro M4 Pro

Sale price: Rs 177,400

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 172,400

MacBook Pro M4 Max

Sale price: Rs 283,900

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 278,900

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10

Sale price: Rs 43,600

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 40,600

Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)

Sale price: Rs 23,900

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 20,900

Apple Watch Series Ultra 2

Sale price: Rs 82,700

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 79,700

Apple AirPods and Beats Audio

AirPods 4

Sale price: Rs 12,900

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 10,900

AirPods 4 (ANC)

Sale price: Rs 17,000

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 15,000

AirPods Pro(2nd Gen) with USB-C

Sale price: Rs 22,900

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 20,900

Beats audio range

Sale price: Rs 7,400

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 5,400

Clearance Sale on display units (open box)

Vijay Sales said that customers can avail offers on display units as well. During the sale period, open-box display units will be available at discounted prices.