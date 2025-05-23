Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

During the Apple Days Sale, Vijay Sales is offering discounts and bank offers on a range of Apple devices, including iPhone 16 series models, the MacBook Pro with M4 chip, and more

iPhone 16, MacBook Pro M4, Apple Watch Ultra 2
iPhone 16, MacBook Pro M4, Apple Watch Ultra 2
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Vijay Sales has announced the return of its “Apple Days Sale,” featuring price cuts and bank offers across a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats accessories. Shoppers can avail up to Rs 4,000 in instant discounts using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank cards, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on select in-store trade-ins. The promotional event will run from May 24 to June 1, 2025.
 
The retailer is also extending benefits through its MyVS loyalty programme, which rewards both in-store and online purchases with redeemable points—each point valued at Rs 1. Special offers are additionally available on select display units of Apple products at Vijay Sales stores. 

Vijay Sales: Apple day sale highlights

iPhone
 
iPhone 16 (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 70,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 66,990
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 78,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 74,990
iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 106,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 103,990
iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 130,650
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 127,650
iPhone 16e (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 51,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 47,990
iPhone 15 (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 60,490
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 58,490
iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 69,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 66,990
iPhone 13 (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 46,790
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 43,790
Apple iPad and MacBook
 
iPad 11th Gen
  • Sale price: Rs 33,200
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 30,200
iPad Air
  • Sale price: Rs 55,400
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 52,400
iPad Pro
  • Sale price: Rs 92,400
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 89,400
MacBook Pro M4
  • Sale price: Rs 150,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 145,900
MacBook Pro M4 Pro
  • Sale price: Rs 177,400
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 172,400
MacBook Pro M4 Max
  • Sale price: Rs 283,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 278,900
Apple Watch
 
Apple Watch Series 10
  • Sale price: Rs 43,600
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 40,600
Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)
  • Sale price: Rs 23,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 20,900
Apple Watch Series Ultra 2
  • Sale price: Rs 82,700
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 79,700
Apple AirPods and Beats Audio
 
AirPods 4
  • Sale price: Rs 12,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 10,900
AirPods 4 (ANC)
  • Sale price: Rs 17,000
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 15,000
AirPods Pro(2nd Gen) with USB-C
  • Sale price: Rs 22,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 20,900
Beats audio range
  • Sale price: Rs 7,400
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 5,400

Clearance Sale on display units (open box)

Vijay Sales said that customers can avail offers on display units as well. During the sale period, open-box display units will be available at discounted prices.
First Published: May 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

