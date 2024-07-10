Microsoft hikes prices for Xbox Game Pass subscription: Check India pricing

Microsoft is hiking the prices of Xbox Game Pass subscription plans globally, including subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Core and PC Game Pass. According to the update to the Xbox Game Pass support page, the updated prices take effect from July 10 for new memberships, while existing members could continue with their recurring charges based on the current price until September 12.

In addition to the change in subscription prices, Microsoft is also discontinuing Game Pass for Console plan and introducing a new Xbox Game Pass Standard plan that would not offer new games from the day of launch. Existing subscribers to Game Pass for Console who have automatic payment renewal enabled will be able to continue thor membership for now. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass revised pricing (India)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Current price: Rs 549 per month

New Price: Rs 829 per month

Xbox Game Pass Core:

Current price (12 months): Rs 1,999

New price (12 months): Rs 3,349

Current price (6 months): Rs 749

New price (6 months): Rs 1,799

Xbox Game Pass PC:

Current price: Rs 349 per month

New Price: Rs 449 per month

Xbox Game Pass Standard: Details

Microsoft is discontinuing the Xbox Game Pass for Console plan for new customers and introducing a new Xbox Game Pass Standard plan in its place. While the new plan is not offering access to day one releases and option for cloud gaming on multiple devices like the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, it does offer access to more console games than the Xbox Game Pass Core membership. Additionally, the new plan will also offer support for online console multiplayer that the Xbox Game Pass for Console plan did not have.

Microsoft said that the Xbox Game Pass Standard plan will be available in the coming months for $14.999. India-specific pricing for the new subscription plan would be revealed upon availability.