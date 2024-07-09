Microsoft Xbox TV with Cloud Gaming service lands on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Microsoft has launched its Xbox TV app on Amazon Fire TV Sticks , making Xbox Cloud gaming accessible on Amazon’s media streaming devices. For users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, this is a new way to stream titles on compatible Fire TV devices. The app was announced by Microsoft last month.

The Xbox app is available on select Fire TV Sticks, including the Fire TV 4K Max (2023) and the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Users can only stream titles that are available as part of Game Pass at present. Reportedly, Microsoft is planning to give users access to the entire Xbox library in the next few months. Access to titles from publishers that are not part of Xbox Cloud Gaming will be excluded though.

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a compatible Fire TV Stick, and a Bluetooth-enabled wireless gaming controller are required to access Xbox titles on the Fire TV device. Users will be able to access popular video game titles such as Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5 through an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is priced at Rs 549 per month in India. Users can start streaming titles after downloading the Xbox app for Fire TV from Amazon Appstore.

The Xbox TV app is already available on mobile devices, Xbox consoles, and select Samsung monitors and TVs. Amazon Fire TV Sticks are the first streaming devices to get this app from Microsoft though. Microsoft had earlier partnered with Meta to roll out an Xbox Club gaming app for Quest VR headsets.

How to get started with Xbox cloud gaming on Fire TV stick