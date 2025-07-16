Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud: Check details

Microsoft is testing a new game streaming feature for PC users, allowing select people to stream Xbox console games they already own directly from the cloud with the Xbox app on Windows. The feature is currently available to Xbox Insiders in the PC Gaming Preview, provided they also have an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

This builds on Microsoft’s broader push for flexibility in its Xbox ecosystem. Earlier this year, the “stream your own game” option was introduced on Xbox consoles, smart TVs, Meta Quest headsets, and browser-based platforms. Now, Windows PCs get the same ability — with no need to install the game locally.

Stream console-only games you own directly from cloud One of the biggest advantages of this rollout is that users can now stream even console-only titles from their personal library on PC, as long as the game is supported. This means players can access certain Xbox exclusives that were previously unplayable on PC without a console. For instance, games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 — which reportedly requires over 128GB of storage — can now be played via cloud streaming, saving storage space and reducing setup time. According to Microsoft, over 250 games are currently supported in this library, with plans to add more console-only and Xbox Play Anywhere titles in the future.