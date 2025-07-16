Home / Technology / Tech News / Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is coming to Apple Macs on July 17: Details

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is coming to Apple Macs on July 17: Details

Cyberpunk 2077 video game's complete edition arrives for Apple Silicon-powered Macs on July 17, with support for MetalFX upscaling, spatial audio, and up to 120 frames per second gameplay

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Polish video game development studio CD Projekt Red has announced the launch date for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Macs with Apple Silicon. Scheduled to release on July 17, the game has been promised to deliver smooth performance, sharp visuals, and more on Macs powered by the M-series chips. Notably, this is the complete edition of the open-world role-playing game (RPG) first launched in 2020, and it includes all post-release content, such as the Phantom Liberty expansion.
 
On Mac, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will support MetalFX upscaling for enhanced performance and will support spatial audio. The game will also support tracked spatial audio with Apple AirPods by default.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: Availability and eligibility

The Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be released on July 17, and it will be available for purchase from the App Store for Mac, GOG.com, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.
 
Consumers running any Mac, including iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio, which is powered by Apple M1 chip or later, with at least 16GB of unified memory, and running on macOS 15.5 or later firmware, will be able to run this game on their system. 

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: How will it make the most of Macs?

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be fully supported on Macs powered by Apple Silicon. This version includes all the post-launch updates released since the game’s debut in 2020, including the Phantom Liberty expansion.
 
On Macs, the game uses Apple’s Metal graphics framework to improve visual quality and performance. By integrating native support for Metal and using features like MetalFX upscaling, the game can maintain higher frame rates while reducing the load on the system. This helps deliver smoother gameplay, even at more demanding graphics settings.
 
In an upcoming update, the game will also support new Metal 4 features such as MetalFX Frame Interpolation and MetalFX Denoising. Frame Interpolation works by generating extra frames between existing ones to create more fluid motion, while Denoising enhances image clarity during real-time ray tracing on higher graphics settings.
 
Together, these additions will allow the game to reach up to 120 frames per second on supported Macs, offering a better visual experience for players without compromising performance. 

What is Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a complete version of the open-world action RPG developed by CD Projekt Red. Set in the futuristic and dystopian Night City, the game follows the story of V — a mercenary navigating a world dominated by mega-corporations, advanced technology, and cybernetic enhancements. The Ultimate Edition includes the base game along with all post-launch updates and the Phantom Liberty expansion, which adds a new storyline and area to explore.
 
The game is known for its branching narrative, first-person perspective, and extensive character customisation. Players can approach missions using different playstyles — whether through combat, stealth, or dialogue choices — while exploring a richly detailed city filled with side quests, factions, and lore. The Ultimate Edition serves as the definitive version for new players, bundling all content and technical improvements into a single package.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

