Samsung dropped S Pen support in Galaxy Z Fold 7 but will it ever return?

Samsung’s decision to drop S Pen support from its newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 — its thinnest foldable yet — appears to be a compromise made in favour of design and durability. According to a report by PCMag, citing South Korean news outlet ET News, Samsung has acknowledged that adding stylus support would have required additional internal components, which the company chose to forego in order to make the device slimmer and structurally stronger.

Will the S Pen ever return to Samsung foldable smartphones?

A top Samsung executive has hinted that S Pen support might not be gone for good. Kang Min-seok, Executive Director of Samsung’s MX business division, told ET News that the company is still exploring ways to integrate the stylus in future models. He was quoted as saying: "We are also researching and developing thinner and innovative technologies for the S Pen, so we will reconsider it when the level of perfection increases and there is consumer demand.”

However, based on what Samsung has shared so far, that might not be anytime soon. During a recent press briefing, Peter Park, Senior Product Manager at Samsung Electronics America, told PCMag that only a small portion of Z Fold users were actually using the S Pen. This limited uptake played a role in the company’s decision to remove support on the Z Fold 7. For Samsung to bring back stylus functionality in future foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it would not only need a major leap in hardware design — balancing thinness, structural integrity, and S Pen compatibility — but also a clear shift in user demand. Crucially, it would also have to do this without significantly raising the device’s cost.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its slimmest and lightest foldable yet, measuring 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when open, with a weight of just 215 grams — lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features a 6.5-inch cover screen and an eight-inch foldable main display, both using Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels. The main screen can reach up to 2600 nits of brightness, offering a clear viewing experience even in bright conditions. For photography, the Z Fold 7 is equipped with a 200MP main rear camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 10MP front camera sits on the cover display, and another 10MP sensor is embedded under the main foldable screen. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 "Elite for Galaxy" chip and comes with a 4,400mAh battery. It also boasts a durable design, using an Advanced Armor Aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.