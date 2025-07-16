Microsoft Copilot Vision now reads entire screen, offer real-time guidance

Microsoft is rolling out a major update to its Copilot Vision feature on Windows, expanding its real-time screening capabilities beyond just two apps at a time. With the new update, Copilot Vision can now scan your entire desktop or any specific browser or application window, offering real-time assistance, insights, and task guidance based on what's visible on your screen.

Copilot Vision: Desktop Share

According to Microsoft’s official Windows blog, the feature now functions much like a live screen-sharing session in a video call. By clicking the glasses icon in the Copilot app, users can choose which part of their screen — be it the full desktop or an individual app window — to share with Copilot. Once enabled, the AI can see what’s happening on-screen and offer relevant responses.

Unlike Microsoft's Recall feature, which passively records screen activity in the background, Copilot Vision only activates when users explicitly choose to share their screen. This makes the feature more privacy-conscious and user-controlled. The update aims to make Copilot more helpful across a range of activities — whether you’re editing a creative project, updating a resume, or trying to master a new game. With the shared screen view, Copilot can analyse the visible content and provide personalised suggestions, spoken tips, or step-by-step guidance. Microsoft explains: “Get tips on making improvements to your creative project, help with improving your resume, or guidance while navigating a new game.”